Time Magazine Names Elon Musk Person of the Year | People

Magazine Time has chosen the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, “the richest man in the world” as the most influential person of 2021. The publication highlights Musk, beyond his fortune -which is estimated at more than 250,000 million dollars- , his aeronautical company with which he “puts satellites in orbit” and his electric cars, in addition to his ability to make the shares of the New York Stock Exchange rise or fall by a simple comment from him, usually through Twitter.

“With a flick of your finger, the stock market skyrockets or blacks out. An army of devotees is pending of each one of its words ”, wrote the magazine. Time He describes him as an unparalleled person, “the man who aspires to save our planet and get us another new uninhabited one”, but also as a clown and a genius, as a businessman and a showman, as a provocateur.

The magazine emphasizes that 2021 has been Musk’s year, since in April his company SpaceX won an exclusive contract with the US space agency NASA to return US astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972. In May , hosted the famous American television show Saturday night Live and in October car rental company Hertz announced that it planned to purchase 100 Tesla vehicles to add to its fleet.

His last great and controversial intervention on social networks dates back to this November, when he decided to sell 10% of his shares in the Tesla company, after conducting a survey among his followers on Twitter, which sparked reactions of all kinds and provoked that the shares of his company fell by 6%. Among other seismic movements caused by his tweets this year, the revaluation of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin stands out, which soared after Musk wrote a couple of messages about this coin that was born in 2013 as a joke.

“Just a few years ago, Musk was continually mocked and treated like a crazy con man on the brink of bankruptcy. Now this shy South African with Asperger’s syndrome, who escaped a brutal childhood and overcame a personal tragedy, subjects governments and industry to the force of his ambition, “he writes. Time in the article that accompanies the designation of the billionaire as the person of the year.

The publication, which has been designating the person of the year for nearly a hundred years based on the influence they have had for better or for worse during the current year, ironically highlights “that few people have had more influence than Musk in life in the Earth and potentially also in the life outside the Earth ”. Last year, the newly elected president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his vice president, Kamala Harris, were chosen as the person of the year by Time, which can designate both individuals and groups of people.