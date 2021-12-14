tip to hide chats from curious people

In the personal lives of users of the application WhatsApp instant messaging communication is not the same since they use this digital platform and its benefits extend to people who take advantage of it in their work or academic environment where chats help them in their different daily activities.

It is especially practical for these last users to have the version of the popular application of smartphone adapted for use in computer, through the browser and what is known as WhatsApp Web. With this tool you can link your cell phone to a WhatsApp session on the computer and no longer need to be consulting the phone in future.

Unlike a cell phone, it is more difficult to maintain the privacy of a computer screen in public places. (Pixabay)



The drawback that you may find in any case is that, if you work or study in a public place or with other people, you will hardly have the same privacy as if you used your cell phone or if you were alone at home. This is because unlike a smartphone screen, a computer monitor is less practical to move and your conversations are visible to the people who pass behind you.

Until the last update of the company that, like Instagram, belonging to Goal -Previously called Facebook– no function has been implemented to improve that situation, but we will show you how to improve it with a simple trick.

At no cost, you can get an extension that will make it possible for you to blur the screen of your chats, hiding what you write and write from the sight of curious people who pass near you. This is accomplished by the extension WA Web Plus that you can download to install it in your browser Google Chrome or in Microsoft Edge.

How to get this feature to improve privacy

Without having to pay for the membership or the download itself, you can download and install the aforementioned extension so that it appears in the extensions menu by pressing the puzzle button next to the address bar.

Once at this point you must access the program settings and blur a complete conversation to check its operation. In addition, you can adjust the parameters so that when the cursor passes over the WhatsApp Web page, the contacts and conversations are visible under that image without focus.

These functionalities are achieved thanks to the external WA Web Plus application that, although it is safe and does not expose your data, it is good to always know this when you associate other extensions to an original program.

