Toni Costa responds if he deleted the likes to the photos of Adamari López

Toni Costa, 38 years old, is always very active on his official social networks, especially on his Instagram, where he shares videos dancing Zumba among other musical rhythms since it is his profession and his strength, although he also performs various activities together to his daughter Alaïa.

Recently, the renowned dancer published a video on the social network of the most famous camera, where he could be seen dancing Zumba. As expected, many of his followers commented on the clip, but a message from a user caught the attention of his fans and even that of Toni Costa.

It turns out that the netizen commented on the video saying: “ToniWhy did you get the likes of some Instagram photos of Adamari? It is in most of the photos how ugly that! If she likes yours, “claimed his follower. To which immediately, the Spaniard replied:” That’s totally a lie! It will be his twisted imagination because I don’t know where you got that from. Leave the gossip that does not hit you ma’am. ”

Adamari López, host of the program “Hoy día”, was the couple of Toni Costa for more than 10 years, with whom he shared many beautiful moments and even had a daughter who is currently 6 years old. The beautiful couple came to an end in May 2021, parting ways on good terms.

Currently, Alaïa’s father is fully dedicated to his daughter and her work as a dancer. With your ex partner, Adamari Lopez, maintains a very good relationship, since it is what they both want for their daughter. The Zumba instructor is a very present father and wants to continue being part of the family.