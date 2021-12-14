Trial against Raphy Pina begins and Daddy Yankee is on the list of those who could testify

The singer Daddy yankee could be called to testify during the trial against the employer Raphy Pina Nieves In Puerto Rico.

According People in spanish, This was announced this Monday by multiple sources after the names of the possible candidates to testify the legal process that is being carried out against the Dominican singer’s partner were revealed. Natti Natasha in a federal court in Hato Rey.

Francisco Besosa, the federal judge presiding over the case, read the name of the aforementioned artist to the members of the jury to determine if there is any relationship between them and the nine witnesses to call the trial.

“It is not if they know who they are, but that they really know them,” exclaimed the magistrate in statements reproduced by the local newspaper Primera Hora. According to said source, the list also includes the names of Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa, the puppeteer, comedian and actor behind the popular character known as “La Comay” (TeleOnce), as well as at least five FBI agents.

“[Estoy] positive, positive, calm. You know, to show your face as always, “said the defendant this Monday to said newspaper when he arrived at the court. “The whole world supports me, thank God.”

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina last September during Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami, Florida: