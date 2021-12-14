Industry sources that representatives of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) has started talking with the german government on the possibility of establishing a plant in the country. Several factors, such as government grants, customer demand, and talent pool, would influence your final decision.

This move by TSMC should not catch anyone by surprise, especially when Germany has many ballots to also host the factory that Intel will build in Europe, this is just a mere step of the investment of 80,000 million euros that the company will make to give life to 8 new factories in its new role as a third-party chip maker.

Intel has so far been operating with its factories near the city of Leixlip, Ireland, since the 1980s, so the company is not new to Europe. However, adding an additional location would help you ensure sufficient production capacity for current and future customers no factory of its own when Intel starts offering manufacturing services, and Germany is ideal in many ways, starting with the tax breaks it offers, such as the strong local auto industry.

It is expected that, before the end of the year, Intel formally announce the investments it will make in Europe.

via: TechPowerUp