United States | New York builds a levee against climate change and rising sea levels

Lhe floods from Superstorm Sandy in 2012, which caused 44 fatalities, were the trigger for launching the East Coast Resilience Project: in its first phase, four kilometers of walls and gates along the Lower Manhattan waterfront.

The wall between 23rd and 20th streets is already built and protects an area where the East River and residential homes are narrower.

The project includes a sloping park that will serve as a protective wall against rising sea levels, a pier, an esplanade, bike lanes, benches and garden areas.

Tom foley, from the New York City Council Department of Design and Construction, explains:“What we are building here is part of the largest resilience project in one of the densest urban areas in the United States. We are very pleased to have started this project a year ago, with a series of retaining walls. We are also raising the Park in this area, as you can see from the East River it is adjacent to where we are. “

The city will also plant about 1,800 trees, nearly double the number destroyed by the project’s construction.

The engineering project has not been easy, as described Ahmed ibrahim, Construction manager: “This has been a long process. We installed piles as a deep foundation, and then we installed the flexible containment structures that will form an underground shear wall to protect from flooding. And as you see in the last section, we pour the concrete, which we it will give a wall similar to the one you see from this side. “

A new underground drainage system will improve the drainage capacity of the sewer network.

An electrical substation will help prevent the multi-day blackout that occurred during the 2012 storm.

But this project, which will be finished in 2026, is only a first step.

New York’s nearly 520 kilometers of coastline face forecasts of more than 60 centimeters of rise in sea level by 2050 and of more than one meter 80 centimeters by the end of the century.