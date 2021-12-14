‘Up the Atlas, you bastards’; Bermúdez dog went crazy at TUDN

Editorial Mediotiempo

Do you eat with that little mouth, Dog? The great Enrique Bermúdez went crazy witnessing history on Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium, since he was finally able to see the champion Atlas after 70 long years and the celebration of the emblematic TUDN narrator It was “as a boss”, since he joined the cheers of the local partiality and even the occasional rudeness threw into the air.

As part of Televisa’s team of storytellers for the Grand Final of the Apertura 2021 that the Foxes beat León on penalties, along with other great athletes such as Pedro Antonio Flores and Hugo Salcedo, the “leader of inclusive language” celebrated with a special shirt with the legend “Champion” and greeted the fans.

“Up with the Atlas, you bastards,” shouted the Bermudez Dog in unison with more than 50 thousand people. The party moved from the Jalisco Stadium to the Glorieta de los Niños Héroes in Guadalajara, where some 20,000 fans stayed until the wee hours of the morning.

This is how the Bermúdez Dog narrated the title of the Atlas

As the occasion warranted, watching the team of his loves be crowned with the last penalty of the batch executed by Julio Furch, Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna left his soul in the cry of the Rojinegro title and he remembered all those fans who died throughout seven decades without enjoying the magical moment.

“How many people died! (sic) How many millions have not seen you champion since 1951! How many people, how many nicknames. You were Las Margaritas, Los Amigos del Balo, La Academia and now La Furia. The Atlas is Champion of Mexico“he recounted on TUDN.

On TV Azteca, David Medrano narrated

The End of Opening 2021 It could be seen on the two large open television networks in the country. While on Televisa it was the aforementioned Bermúdez who narrated the climactic moment, on TV Azteca they left it to David Medrano, another illustrious supporter from Guadalajara to whom Christian Martinoli gave him the microphone.