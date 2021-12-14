US banks concerned about bitcoin use in El Salvador

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele gestures during his speech at the closing ceremony of the Latin Bitcoin conference (LaBitConf) on Mizata Beach, El Salvador, on November 20, 2021. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP / Getty Images).

President Nayib Bukele sees the decision to embrace cryptocurrencies as an important step that will help El Salvador become a regional hub for innovation and technological development.

But Florida bankers fear the move will lead to unwanted breakthroughs by creating new opportunities for those who want to launder illicit funds through the US financial system.

“We are very concerned about the adoption of cryptocurrency in El Salvador,” said Daniel Gutiérrez, director of the Florida International Bankers Association (FIBA). “The situation in El Salvador is making monitoring [para detectar las operaciones de lavado de dinero] it becomes cumbersome and difficult ”.

Part of the problem is due to the fact that cryptocurrencies are adopted as national currency by a country that also has very weak laws to detect money laundering.

Unlike what happens in the United States, banks in El Salvador are not obliged to ask their clients for “legal documentation of companies that are part of the shareholding composition of their corporate clients”, so there are not many tools that They have to determine who are the true owners of the accounts when they are managed through briefcase companies (shell companies) or trust funds (trusts), or use another type of complex shareholding composition, explained Gutiérrez.

That was already worrying because Salvadoran banks have direct access to the US financial system through correspondent accounts. But to that is now added the adoption of cryptocurrencies as national currency, which forces banks and companies in El Salvador to accept them as a payment method.

“We know well that criminals always look for the best way to hide the origin of their money, so if they already have an opportunity in El Salvador to operate in crypto and then Salvadoran banks do not perform due diligence as our banks do here in the Florida. This is where the problem can arise ”, warned David Schwartz, President of FIBA.

Because the situation represents a legal risk for US banks, which could be fined in the United States for not adopting measures to avoid being instruments of money laundering, some of them could end up adopting much stricter filters related to the income of funds from El Salvador and reassessing relations with their Salvadoran peers, experts consulted said.

“The whole world is looking at El Salvador to see how this experiment goes. But the truth is that El Salvador is becoming a big problem ”for US banks, said Sergio Alvarez-Mena, Head of the International Council for Charles Schwab.

“If a bank in El Salvador has its clients using crypto and has a correspondent in Miami, that in turn makes the bank in Miami have dollars that come and go without knowing if those dollars are of criminal origin due to to the relationship with banks in El Salvador ”, alerted Alvarez-Mena.

Bukele, 40, is betting heavily on cryptocurrency and allocated more than $ 200 million to make El Salvador “the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin,” even when his government faces serious financial problems, finding it difficult to cover its own budget. national.

The measure, which has been in effect for three months, has been controversial even within El Salvador, prompting massive protests against the government led by people who consider that the use of cryptocurrencies should be optional and not mandatory as stipulated by the new laws.

But they could add to the image problems in the United States for the government of El Salvador, which has already been accused of being authoritarian and corrupt in certain circles in Washington.

The US authorities also have their sights set on the government of the Central American country.

Last week, the Treasury Department placed several officials and former officials on its sanctions list, including the Salvadoran government chief of staff, Martha Carolina Recino, for alleged misuse of public funds.

Bukele responded to the announcement with a tweet criticizing the “absolute subjugation” of the United States and calling the “daily accusations” “absurd”.

The sanctions announced Thursday imply, among other things, that all properties or interests in properties that are in the United States belonging to these people are blocked, as well as any entity that they partially or totally own.

This article was complemented by the cable services of el Nuevo Herald.

This story was originally published on December 14, 2021 1:46 pm.