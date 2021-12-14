US gymnasts agree to $ 380 million in compensation for doctor abuse

Hundreds of American gymnasts who suffered abuse by Larry Nassar, who was a doctor for the national team, reached a court settlement worth $ 380 million with the federation and the US Olympic committee on Monday to compensate the women. victims.

The content of the pact between the gymnasts, on the one hand, and USA Gymnastics (the federation), the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers, on the other, was known in a session in the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of the state Indiana.

The amount is one of the largest ever reached in an agreement of this type to compensate victims of sexual abuse and with it will compensate hundreds of gymnasts, including stars of this sport, such as Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman .

One of the survivors of the abuses, Rachael Denhollander, stated on her Twitter account that with this agreement this “chapter” is finally closed.

“Now the hard work of reform and reconstruction can begin. Whether or not there is justice and a change is made depends on what happens next, ”he tweeted.

Denhollander expressed “pride” in the commitments made beyond the financial aspect of this agreement.

Under the arrangement, USA Gymnastics and the Olympic and Paralympic Committee insurers will pay most of the $ 380 million, although the second organization has agreed to pay $ 34 million out of pocket and will make a $ 6 million loan to the federation.

This represents a notable change in the attitude of the committee, which has argued in the past that it was not responsible for Nassar’s crimes and that he should not be featured in lawsuits related to him because the doctor was not employed by the Olympic Committee.

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018, the same year that Nassar was sentenced to prison on a de facto life sentence.

The New York Times newspaper explained that the agreement will help the federation to come out of bankruptcy with its new leaders, as well as end the avalanche of lawsuits it faces and stop the process initiated by the Olympic Committee to withdraw the certification as an Olympic organization.

Nassar, who abused more than 330 youths, is serving a sentence of between 40 and 175 years added to a 60-year sentence for child pornography, a de facto life sentence.

The doctor received his sentences between December 2017 and February 2018, in trials that coincided with the outbreak of the #MeToo movement.

It has taken more than three years to reach the agreement announced this Monday; a period of time in which some of the best-known gymnasts have openly criticized USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee in interviews, social media and even in a session before the US Senate.