USA Gymnastics and USOPC reach $ 380 million settlement with Larry Nassar victims

The legal dispute between USA Gymnastics and victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others, has ended.

The fight for substantial change within the sport’s national governing body is just beginning.

A federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday confirmed a $ 380 million settlement between USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the hundreds of victims, ending one aspect of the fallout from the largest sex abuse scandal in the United States. history of the United States Olympic movement.

More than 90% of the victims, who number more than 500, voted in favor of the provisional agreement reached in September. That settlement required $ 425 million in damages, but the courts conditionally approved a modified $ 380 million settlement. More than 300 victims were abused by Nassar, and the remaining victims abused by individuals affiliated with USA Gymnastics in some way.



However, the financial consequences are only part of the equation. A series of non-monetary provisions will make victims interested in USA Gymnastics in the future. The provisions include a dedicated seat on the organization’s board of directors and a comprehensive look at the culture and practices within USA Gymnastics that allowed abusers like Nassar to run wild for years.

“Individually and collectively, the survivors have boldly stepped forward to advocate for lasting change in this sport,” USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung said in a statement after the agreement was approved. “We are committed to working with them, and the entire gymnastics community, to ensure that we continue to put the safety, health and well-being of our athletes and the community above all else.”

Hundreds of girls and women have said that Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment while working for Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympic athletes, and a Michigan gym that is a member of USA Gymnastics.

He pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography offenses before pleading guilty in state court to sexually assaulting gymnasts, and was sentenced in 2018 to between 40 and 175 years in prison.

Rachael Denhollander, who in the fall of 2016 was the first woman to come forward to detail the sexual abuse at the hands of Nassar, said the provisions were a critical part of the mediation process.

“It’s not about money, it’s about change,” Denhollander told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Monday. “This is an accurate assessment of what went wrong to make it safer for the next generation.”

Denhollander has been one of Nassar’s most outspoken victims since the scandal began. She said it was important to leave legal procedures behind so that women can move on with their lives and get the help they need.

“The frank reality is that the longer this goes on, the more difficult it is for the survivors,” he said. “Many of these women cannot access health care without an agreement. We had to balance that reality with the time it was taking. We felt it was best for everyone to accept this agreement … so that the survivors would receive something similar to the Justice”.

Denhollander noted that some of the required medical care is not covered by certain types of insurance. The deal will alleviate some of the financial burden.

The settlement comes nearly four years after an emotional sentencing hearing in Michigan in which hundreds of women detailed their experiences with Nassar and the price it cost their lives.

“We won for one simple reason, the courage and tenacity of the survivors,” attorney John Manly, who represented dozens of women, said in a statement. “These brave women publicly relived their abuse, in countless media interviews, so that not one more child would be forced to suffer physical, emotional or sexual abuse to pursue their dreams.”

Denhollander described the more than five years since he first approached reporters on the Indianapolis Star until Monday as “hellish.”

“It has been hell for all of us,” he said. “Having to push for so long for the right things to happen, having to push for so long for justice to be done … it should never have taken five years.”

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in November 2018 in an effort to consolidate the various lawsuits filed against it in one place. The measure also forced the USOPC to halt the decertification process it initiated against USA Gymnastics.

In the meantime, the organization has undergone massive leadership reform and the agreement will allow it to continue in that capacity into the future.