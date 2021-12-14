Users remember a video of Eduin Caz saying that he is very strict

Last weekend Eduin caz was involved in the controversy after a young woman assured that she had an affair with the singer and even published a video in which the interpreter of “Love was not for me”Appears lying on the bed.

“I want to clarify that at that time I did not know that Eduin was married. At that time the group was barely hitting ”, mentioned the young woman.

Due to the fact that the recording gained popularity in the different social networks, the singer decided to clarify everything, accepting that he was the one who appeared in the video and that his wife was aware of what happened.

“I showed the video to my wife, I solved the problems, I accepted my guilt, what I did was tell him: ‘This happened, here it is’. So, that’s in the past, she and I have already stepped on it, the point is that I don’t know why the lady takes it out right now (…) Thank God I’m fine with my family, with my wife. Since then I treat my wife like queenShe will always be there for me and I will be there for her, “he said.

In this regard, Internet users revived an interview that took place in 2018 for the program Arrobando Gruperos TV in which the vocalist of Firm Group He assures that it is very strict and that after any presentation, it is forbidden for women to go in the van where they are transported, as well as in the hotel.

“I have to be the leader. I am very nagging. I am very strict. So, ending the events, no women in the van, no women in the hotel. There are many rules. We drink maybe three times a year, because they are parties that we have among ourselves. So, we are going to coexist and put ourselves together on this day ”, said the artist.

