Vasiliy Lomachenko liquidates Richard Commey; Challenge Kambosos?

The ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko beat Ghanaian this Saturday by unanimous decision Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden in New York, in a 12-round fight with no title in play in the lightweight.

The former lightweight world champion Lomachenko returned to the ring for his second fight of 2021, in the main event of the boxing program of Top rank this Saturday in New York.

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO) took the victory, while the Ghanaian Commey (30-4 and 27 KOs) he conceded just his fourth loss in 34 fights.

Lomachenko Chair

In the first three rounds Commey did a great job to the body of Lomachenko, taking advantage of his reach and stature especially in the first chapter.

A left-footed shot from the former world champion after shook the africanbut the sound of the bell saved him.

The ukrainian brought out his speed and precision in the blows to take distance from the third round and in the seventh it seemed that the fight would end thanks to a left foot to the chin from Commey that sent him to the mat and triggered a count from the referee.

The round ended with a barrage of blows from the European in the corner of the African, but miraculously the referee did not stop the combat.

The last three rounds were by the Ukrainian, who gave a boxing chair.

Commey, 34 years old and born in GhanaHe is a former champion who usually stays in the ring despite everything. He presented himself on this occasion with a style that allowed Lomachenko make a pleasant impression.

Lomachenko proved that he is still the best fighter currently competing at 135 pounds and is now seeking a fight against George Kambosos for the undisputed lightweight championship.

Muhammad Ali’s grandson triumphs again

Previously, the young Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali won his third fight of 2021 by stripping undefeated Reyes Sanchez, in a middleweight fight with no title on the line.

Ali walsh, who turned pro four months ago, raised his record to 3-0 by winning the four-round bout on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

The grandson of the legendary Ali said he was excited to be fighting in the iconic arena where his grandfather fought Joe frazier for the heavyweight championship in March 1971.

“It’s amazing“, He said Ali walsh, 21 years old. “This (Garden) is a piece of history. Just being here, let alone fighting here, is a great honor.”