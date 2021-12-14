Verónica Forqué died: her best moments in “MasterChef Celebrity 6” | VIDEO | Spain | ADVANTAGE

According to the criteria of Know more

“You have to be consistent, I try to be, humble and if I can’t take it anymore I can’t take it anymore. My body and the universe were telling me you need to stop, “said Verónica Forqué when she decided to give up continuing on the MasterChef Celebrity television program. Weeks later, to be exact this Monday, December 13, we woke up to the sad news of his death, at 66 years of age.

To remember her, we present some of her best and most iconic moments in the spanish program, which brings together celebrities from the country and presents them with various tests where demonstrate their expertise in the kitchen.

In this season, Forqué shared the challenges with personalities such as Belén López, Miki Nadal, Samantha Hudson and Arkano, among others. Without a doubt, the strong character of the actress was something that characterized her participation, which came to annoy more than one of her companions. One of the first situations they experienced occurred when she was captain in an outdoor test carried out in Aranjuez.

In that episode, Forqué was questioned when using toilet paper to dry the asparagus, which had already been seasoned by Miki Nadal. Although the captain did not know it, that failure made her very nervous and she apologized to her teammates for their behavior. “I’ve been a hateful, unfriendly and bad person captain,” he said.

The actress Victoria Abril, another participant, admitted that “Verónica in the 90s was not like that, she was much more shy and much more controlled. Now the same thing tells you not to help him, as he gives you three kisses and tells you that he loves you very much ”, according to a tweet published by Master Chef Spain.

Another of the moments that puzzled both the participants and the judges was during a test in the Balearic Islands, when it was explained that they were in a place where, years ago, patients were sent. “This place has a wonderful energy. How many beings have died here? ” Forqué said, shocking all the viewers.

After winning a second individual event, she was captain again. As in the previous challenge, she bothered more than one: she made one of her companions cry and threw some fish bones that had been saved for one of the dishes and also denied what had happened. Finally, he ended up throwing one of the ingredients they needed for the preparation in the trash, because he got confused and thought it “had too much oil”.

Although, without a doubt, the most exciting moment of his time on the program was his farewell. After being absent from an elimination test, the actress returned to Master Chef’s kitchen to report her decision to leave the show.

This Monday the National Police of Spain announced that they found the body of the well-known actress Veronica Forqué, who would have taken his own life in his home in Madrid, according to confirm in a note the newspaper El País. “A person called 112 at 12:49 to report a suicide attempt in a house located at number 7 Víctor de la Serna street. To the domicile, toilets from Summa 112 were moved, which could only confirm the death ”, they add.

It began in the cinema in 1972, with the tape My dear lady by Jaime de Armiñán and shot under the direction of his father, producer and director José María Forqué, Carlos Saura and Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón. But, he reached great popularity in 1984 when he participated in the tape “What have I done to deserve this?” from Pedro Almodovar. With the same director he would work on “Bullfighter Y Kika “.

She is one of the most awarded Spanish interpreters, since she holds the record for the largest number of Goya, four, which he got with only five nominations. He got his first award thanks to “The year of lights “, a film he made with Fernando Trueba.

