Vicente Fernández amassed a fortune of 25 million dollars

Mexico City- The singer from Guadalajara Vicente Fernández left a fortune of 25 million dollars, a product of his artistic career and also as a businessman.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the artist’s millionaire legacy is due to the different areas in which he worked, as a Mexican singer, producer and actor, when he made stage appearances, with the proceeds of his films and musical tours.

The $ 25 million is due to proceeds from the more than 50 albums he created, which were used in some movies.

With his patrimony, Vicente Fernández also created the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena (VFG), which was built in 2005 with an investment of 45 million pesos, by the Fernández Group.

The property is located in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga and is used as a performance center with a capacity of 15,000 to 40,000 people.

Even the VFG Arena has been the space for concerts by important artists, such as Katy Perry, Selena Gómez, Shakira and even Twenty One Pilots, in addition to other artists such as Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will be performing in the near future.

In addition, it made an alliance with Ocesa, a company dedicated to promoting concerts and shows.

However, Vicente Fernández also stood out as a businessman, as another of his businesses was air taxis “El Caminante, a company in charge of renting Learjets 45 airplanes, and its main clients have been artists.

He did this business together with his son Alejandro, and his offices are located in one of the most exclusive areas of Zapopan.

Also, the constant income for his heirs comes from royalties from his recording materials.

Vicente Fernández, originally from Huentitán el Alto, Jalisco, died on December 12, 2021 at the age of 81.