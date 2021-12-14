Vicente Fernández and the horse that he gave to Ángela Aguilar

The truth is that the Aguilar and Fernández Families have always been united by their love for music, they also had a great bond of friendship, so much so that the beautiful singer Angela Aguilar has one of Don Vicente’s horses.

That’s right, Vicente Fernández gave Ángela Aguilar a horse as a gift and it is well known that the Aguilar and Fernández Families have always been united by love for the music and the traditions of Mexico.

It is for this reason that undoubtedly the displays of affection between Ángela Aguilar and Vicente Fernández reinforce the link between two great dynasties of Mexican music.

After the loss of Vicente Fernandez, Angela Aguilar fired the singer with an emotional message on his social networks and a photograph of “Speedy”, the horse that the interpreter of “El Rey” gave him.

As we have mentioned, it was through her official Instagram account that last February, for the first time the singer Ángela Aguilar shared with her admirers images with “Speedy”, the horse that Vicente Fernández gave her, whom she considered as one of his uncles and whom he had a great appreciation for.

On that occasion, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter showed off her talent for horseback riding and even exercising while jogging through the countryside using various techniques to be in shape.

From sit-ups to dumbbell exercises, all while the horse was trotting and she was riding it, just like performers do in circuses.

However, what was most surprising is that he did it on the horse that Don Vicente Fernández had given him.

This is how in his Instagram account, Ángela Aguilar thanked Don Vicente Fernández for having given him his sincere affection and sharing his melodies with his family and his followers, and made it clear that he will always remain the king.

But you are still the King. A great honor to have met him. A great privilege to have received your love. You will be eternal always accompanying us with your melodies. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, fly high, “wrote the singer.

It is worth mentioning that the message was accompanied by a photograph in which he appears standing guard around the coffin of the Mexican charro and another in which he poses with his father and brother Leonardo, next to Don Vicente, still alive.