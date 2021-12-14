Vicente Fernández expressed his desire to have more children in his last interview from his ranch

Vicente posed in 2019 with his son and grandson (Photo: Instagram/@alexfernandez.g)

In the midst of the tributes to Vicente Fernández and the transfer of his body to the ranch of “Los tres potrillos”, where he was fired privately by his family, Anecdotes about the life and trajectory of the charro who died at 81 years old continue to emerge this December 12.

Now the last interview that Chente offered from his famous ranch located in Jalisco, where the interpreter of Law of the hill brought together his son Alejandro Fernández and his grandson, Alex, to receive the magazine Faces, medium to which he gave an interview.

In that conversation that occurred in 2019, after the special participation of Vicente, Alejandro and Alex in the twentieth edition of the awards ceremony Latin Grammy, held in Las Vegas, the singer joked that he wanted to continue his lineage, the one that makes up the call Fernández dynasty.

Thousands of people attended the Arena CFG in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, to say goodbye to the charro (Photo: Reuters)

This is how the actor of films such as The bricklayer Y My dear old to the express question of the journalist María del Mar Barrientos: “Don Vicente, at 80 years of age, what do you need to do?”:

“More children, but you can’t anymore”, The Mexican charro replied with laughter, who later in the talk spoke of his feeling at having members of his family descent who are also part of the world of music: “When you hear the voice of the one who carries your blood, you feel immortal.”

The reporter said that Don Vicente was excited to pose for the first time with his famous son and his son, who has recently begun to take steps in his career as a soloist of regional Mexican music.

Grandfather, father and son shared the stage at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards in 2019 (Photo: Reuters)

“Very thankful. First of all, I thank God for being well and for the children and grandchildren that he has given me, and that they have followed in my footsteps, “said the charro, who recalled how the first incursions of The foal on stage:

“I didn’t even know that Alejandro sang. I knew that from time to time he sang at school, but I was never really going to see him.. It was on an occasion when I was filming a movie called By your damn love, who told me if I could sing a song. He chose the one of Sorry and I said: “Oh geez, when did you sing here?” Then I made an album with various artists and there I wanted Alejandro to interpret a duet song with me, which was called Love of two and it was a blow.

“Alejandro was studying and several businessmen asked me to take him to the presentations. That’s where his career began. He gave him advice and at first he always scold him a lot; however, now I scold him much more ”, the charro said then.

Vicente Fernández sings with his son Alejandro during a free concert at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on April 16, 2016 (Photo: AP Photo / Marco Ugarte / file)

Alejandro Fernández was professionally launched in the recording industry in the mid-90s, with his musical proposal that combines ranchera music with romantic ballads and pop The singer has managed to consolidate a career that positions him as one of the most recognized singers in the Latin world.

So it was expressed the charro of Huentitán about his son on that occasion: “I admire my son Alejandro for his professionalism, his way of being on stage. That is where the Vicente meets the Alejandro. And why not? If you have my school. The truth is that they both came out very obedient to me. For this reason, my grandson Alex is on a very good path and for the same reason, my son Alejandro almost, almost reached me. I feel like a peacock because my five grandchildren sing beautifully, although only Camila and Alejandro dedicate themselves to this, ”said the late artist.

KEEP READING

Vicente Fernández Jr. on the death of his father: “Thank you for everything”

Vicente Fernández: The tender moments of the “Charro de Huentitán” with Cayetana, Camila Fernández’s daughter

Zoraida Gómez shared a controversial memory of Vicente Fernández: “You gave me my first kiss”