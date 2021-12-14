Vicente Fernández: Son cries when declaring for the Mexican press after the death of his father Celebs Mexico USA USA United States nndc | MEXICO

Son of Vicente Fernandez, Gerardo Fernández, declared for the Mexican press after the death of his famous father.

Through tears and clearly affected, Gerardo Fernández spoke from his car window and thanked the public and the media for their affection.

“There were so many prayers that Our Lady of Guadalupe took it away. He was very tired”, he expressed very moved for Televisa Espectáculos.

“I thank you all for your presence. In a while my father will be in Arena VFG, the house will belong to everyone”He added.

Vicente Fernández, the undisputed king of rancheras, dies

The legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández died this Sunday after more than 60 years of career at the age of 81, as confirmed by his family, a loss that leaves the country of rancheras an orphan.

The interpreter of “El Rey” and “Mujeres divinas” had left the stage in 2016 and, although he appeared several times on stage, he wanted to dedicate his last years of life to resting and spending time with his family.

