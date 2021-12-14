Vicente Fernández: The earrings left by the Charro de Huentitán

Vicente Fernandez —Who died this Sunday morning at 81 years of age— not only left a musical legacy of more than 50 years but also had promises to fulfill that will no longer be possible.

“El charro de Huentitán”, as Vicente Fernández was known in Jalisco and all of Mexico, forged a career that never stopped, even after he announced his retirement from the stage made it clear that he would continue singing.

In addition, at his ranch “Los 3 Potrillos”, in Guadalajara, he also had occupations that, after his death, were left without an owner.

Were there any pending albums by Vicente Fernández?

The Sony Music label said that the interpreter did not leave pending albums to be published, although in 2010, before his retirement, he claimed that there were hundreds of his songs that had not seen the light and would do so in the following decades.

“I have more than 100 albums on the market and I have recorded more than 300 songs that have not yet been released. My vice is singing,” reads the biography of “Chente” published on his official site.

On a personal level, “Chente” could no longer continue to guide the career of his grandson Alex Jr., son of “Foal”.

“He feels good, his life has always been to be at his ranch and enjoy it, although that little thorn of wanting to do something, go out, as you can see through me, I see him very motivated happy, happy and we are better than ever” Alex said in 2020 in an interview.

A great absence at the ranch “Los 3 potrillos”

Tours on the ranch will also be incomplete. Since 2016, hundreds of people have returned every day and it was common to find Vicente on one of the benches in the stables, where he greeted his countrymen.

In his absence, the baptism of his great-granddaughter, Cayetana, daughter of his granddaughter Camila, also took place, while Alex Jr. decided to postpone his wedding with the intention of waiting for him; Unfortunately, the interpreter will no longer be able to witness that event or the next arrival of Alex’s baby.

