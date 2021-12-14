Vicente Fernández: The economic legacy of the mariachi king, Vicente Fernández | Entertainment

This December 12 at 6:15 am, in Guadalajara, Mexico, “the last mariachi king” passed away, Vicente Fernandez.

You may be interested in:

Beyond his legacy as an idol of Mexican popular music, Fernández’s musical career left economic milestones in the industry, with record sales figures, and concerts that were filled to capacity.

In fact, according to figures from the Celebrity Net Worth portal, which estimates the total assets and financial activities of celebrities, the Mexican singer accumulated a fortune of about US $ 25 million.

His economic legacy came thanks to more than 50 albums which already produced its appearance in more than 30 movies, Within which titles such as ‘El Tahur’, ‘Cornered’, ‘The devil, the saint and the fool’ and ‘Tacos al carbon’ stand out.

However, his fortune is also the product of various businesses that go beyond his musical career. Within them, the singer He had a miniature horse breeding business and ventured into the liquor industry, He had his own brand of tequila, called ‘Los 3 Potrillos’, whose limited edition bottle costs US $ 100.

in addition, he owned “Stars Productions”, a company that represents Alejandro Fernández and other artists. And, within the same industry, it had a show center, called Arena VFG (Vicente Fernández Gómez).

The company of taerial axis ‘El Caminante’, which he created with his son, Alejandro Fernández, and what it rents Learjets 45 planes, mainly to artists.

The singer too received royalties for his legacy musical. According to Billboard, In his entire career he sold more than 75 million albums.

However, the first salaries of the musician were a far cry from the sales he achieved at his peak. In fact, according to what the singer told in interviews, in His first presentations only received about 35 Mexican pesos.

You may be interested in:

His career began to take off after his arrival in Mexico City, where he began to perform with mariachis and, later, with the Mexican producer and presenter Raúl Velasco, a time when he began to make his way into the record labels.

After forging a name and becoming a Latin American landmark of Mexican popular music, several international media have estimated that the “Charro de Huentitán” earned about 2.5 million Mexican pesos for each concert, that is, approximately $ 465.24 million every time he went on stage.

ANDThe public paid their tickets not only to listen to Fernández, but to see a whole show, which sometimes included the option for the singer to go out on horseback.

The April 16, 2016 Fernández’s last concert was held, entitled “An Azteca in the Azteca”, which was held at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City.

By then, the Mexican singer tHe was 76 years old and sang his hits for more than four hours, before more than 100,000 attendees.