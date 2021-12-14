Vicente Fernández, the last great charro of Mexican cinema

There is no doubt that Vicente Fernandez He is one of the great interpreters of Mexican vernacular music which has led him to be classified as a true legend in the annals of the history of regional music, since his professional debut in 1966. However, his success reached beyond music: for 20 years he starred in 34 films on the big screen as an actor and producer, becoming a true icon of Hispanic American popular culture.

Vicente Fernández acted in his last film with his son, Alejandro Fernández (REUTERS / Fred Prouser)

Although Fernández He never represented complex characters or those far from the concept of the Mexican macho that was his image and easier to interpret, in variations of himself, his undeniable charisma helped him to reach the favor of the public, as did his idols, Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete and Javier Solís, whom he admired since he was a very young boy, seeing them in his own films.

Chente’s acting career in Mexican cinema, which spanned two decades, It was quite prolific – although not very diverse, at least in genres. and in each of those films, he shared the scene with great figures on the national scene, such as the monumental Sara garcia, Mario Almada, the ‘Bride of Mexico’ Angélica María, Blanca Guerra (possibly the partner with whom she had the best chemistry), Lucia Mendez (who made his film debut with him in 1974), today very fashionable Ana Martin, Fernando Soto ‘Mantequilla’, Ofelia Medina, María Elena Velasco ‘la India María’, Maribel Guardia, Héctor Suárez, Manoella Torres and even his son Alexander, in what would be his last film, the involuntarily comic ‘My dear old‘.

The Charro of Huentitán He made his film debut in 1971, in the film ‘Tacos al Carbon’, directed by Alejandro Galindo, who had also directed Infante and found in him the same energy that the actor who died in 1957 had, although afterwards they no longer collaborated.

This was the beginning of his career and in 1975 he starred in his first international film success with the film ‘La ley del monte’, directed by Alberto Mariscal. The story follows Maclovio Arrieta, a man who returns to his town while remembering the impossible love he lived with Soledad (the beautiful Peruvian Patricia aspillaga) the daughter of wealthy landowners, wanting to revive that passion with tragic results. The soundtrack of this film was also very popular. and the theme song, written by José Ángel Espinosa, ‘Ferrusquilla’ (father of Angelica Aragon) he turned in one of his biggest hits on the radio.

It also successfully tested in the production area, since from 1979, with the tape ‘The gambler‘, in which he shared credits with Jorge Rivero, debuted as an executive producer of his films, something that he would keep until the end of his acting career.

An interesting detail is that in the vast majority of his films, Fernández, despite being a exact embodiment of the archetype of the Mexican macho, represents a type of character who is helped by women, and is willing to accept it (or allow it) without feeling that he is losing his masculinity, because for him (in fiction), women attract him, but do not threaten him — especially in the case of White War in films like ‘The coyote and the fight’, ‘Like Mexico there are no two’ and ‘Scoundrel but honored’– so their characters treat them as if they were their equals, not necessarily as objects (although this is not the case in all his filmography).

Around 1990, Fernández, who already had his head director in Rafael Villaseñor Kuri, a filmmaker who worked at ease with him and did whatever as a producer he decided or wanted, he was bored of making movies and shot his last film, ‘My dear old man’, next to his son Alejandro, who was about to launch himself into the world of music. The film was a regular success –although it is known that Alex hates her, because his ineptitude as an actor made him look ridiculous then– and it is the lukewarm closure to a successful career in cinema, which guaranteed Vicente Fernández a place in the history of Mexican cinema, as perhaps the last great charro of national cinema, since there has been no one to take his place on the silver screen.

