Vicente Fernández: Who will get the Rancho Los Tres Potrillos ?; relatives clarify it

Vicente Fernandez, one of the most beloved singers in all of Mexico, lost his life last Sunday, December 12, after being hospitalized for several days after suffering a severe fall within the Los Tres Potrillos Ranch.

Despite the slight improvements that he presented, the health of “El Charro de Huentitán” suffered severe complications after suffering from pneumonia, a disease that caused significant damage to one of his lungs that eventually would have ended up collapsing.

During the morning of Sunday 12, the Fernández family shared a statement in which he detailed that Vicente Fernández had died so his remains would be transferred to the Los Tres Potrillos Ranch, your luxurious property.

The singer lost his life last Sunday. Photo: Special

Who will stay at El Rancho de Los Tres Potrillos?

This Tuesday, December 14, Gerardo Fernandez, Vicente Fernández’s son, gave an interview with the Venga La Alegría program in which he spoke about the details of what will happen within the family after the death of his father.

One of the questions that surprised all viewers was when Vicente Fernández’s son spoke about the future of Rancho de Los Tres Potrillos, the famous property that the whole family inhabits.

Without keeping anything, Gerardo Fernandez He assured that the property belongs to “them” and will continue to be open to the public as his father liked. He even detailed that people will be able to visit his father’s grave.

As for the next tributes, Gerardo Fernández explained that he is not involved in that because he does not know if there will be something special in Fine Arts or a commemorative album, rumors that have arisen in different social networks.

KEEP READING

Mhoni Vidente: This is how he predicted the death of Vicente Fernández for several months

Vicente Fernández spent more than 10 million pesos in the hospital; Did that end his inheritance?