Years pass and it will continue to be number one in ranchera music. Is about Vicente Fernandez and its songs, that have reached many horizons. Each of its letters has had a hidden message and far from being negative, they have always been to motivate love.

The beloved and respected Vicente Fernandez, also know as “The Charro of Huentitán“, has given with his voice a trajectory of music and films that inspired more than one generation.

Each of his songs contains a hidden message, therefore, after pass away on Sunday, December 12 at 81 years old, he is remembered with great respect and admiration. The iconic Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez He left an impressive legacy with more than 50 years in songs, phrases and films that reflect the pride of having been Mexican and of fighting against adversity.

Vicente Fernández’s songs that contain a hidden message

It has been many years since it became the idol of Mexico. It is worth remembering that, in the summer of 1966, Vicente Fernandez signed his contract with CBS México where he recorded his first hits like “Tu Camino y El Mío”, “Perdóname” and “Cantina del Barrio”.

This is how the albums continued, which will be unforgettable, with more songs that, when listening to them, they have a letter with a hidden message and always trying on him love. “I’m from Below”, “Not in Self-Defense” and “Word of the King”, among others.

It is worth remembering that his popularity came to him in 1976, when he performed the songs “Return Return“,”In what way do I forget you” Y “Sentimental and Ranchero”. It would be almost impossible to determine which of all his songs contain a message and which do not, because rather for the most part, they all leave some inspirational one.

In that same line of thought, the phrases of “Chente” Fernández that will never go out of style and have the power to inspire in each of your songs, there are many. He is still the king because he left behind great pieces of wisdom throughout his 50-year artistic career. To never forget it, it is worth noting:

The song about live the moment: “Life is a glass of liquor and nobody enjoys it forever. It ends if you drink it in one go. Just as if you drink it slowly”, Life is a glass of liquor.

The song about the self-esteem: “I have no throne or queen, or anyone who understands me, but I am still the King.”

When he talks about give everything: “As long as you don’t stop clapping, your ‘Chente’ won’t stop singing”. About Do not give up: “I am one of the men who fear nothing, and although I am lost, I do not know how to crack”.

“SOURCE: Los Angeles Times”

And so on, endless songs of all his repertoire of records that have a hidden content, but all always, with a positive message. Surely that will be the way you will always be reminded of it.

Which of all your songs would you like to hear in honor of his sad departure?