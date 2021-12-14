Vicente Fernández’s widow clarified about the two crypts at the ‘Los 3 Potrillos’ ranch | Wake up America shows

Following the sensitive death of Vicente Fernández On December 12 in Guadalajara, Mexico, a body tribute was held at the VFG Arena where the family of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ and his widow Mrs. Cuquita they accompanied him.

During this tribute to the ranchera music interpreter, María Antonieta Collins and Ahtziri Cárdenas, correspondents for Despierta América and Univision, had the opportunity to speak with Vicente’s wife, María del Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña Cuquita, the singer’s great love, to offer his condolences and talk with her about the funeral and the burial of the Mexican idol.

The last goodbye to Vicente Fernández: from his departure from the hospital to his funeral in the arena he built

Accompanied by the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, Vicente Fernández Jr.’s ex-wife, MAC and Ahtziri approached the woman, who received them “with great affection” and with whom she spoke for a few minutes while the tribute to her husband continued. MAC added that Mara Patricia is the daughter that Doña Cuquita loved very much and who continues to consider her as her daughter-in-law even though she divorced her eldest son in 2015.

The funeral of Vicente Fernández, the idol of Mexico

Doña Cuquita revealed during the talk that this Monday The funeral and tribute to ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ would end at the request of his family:

“My children already want this agony to end, they already want this to end. It ends today ”.

According to Marie Antoinette Collins, the tribute is expected to end After church, at three in the afternoon, Mexico time, with which they will end the last public act of ‘El Rey’, and then give way to the burial from the singer.

After finishing the mass, the body of Vicente Fernández will be taken to the entrance of the house in his ranch ‘Los 3 Potrillos’, where the two crypts that were raised, which Doña Cuquita confirmed that “ is one for him and the other is for me”.

Vicente Fernández will be buried in one of the two crypts that were raised in the ranch ‘Los 3 Potrillos’

Doña Cuquita, the great love of Vicente Fernández

During the funeral and tribute to the singer, Doña Cuquita was present all the time, since the body arrived at the VFG Arena, and expressed that “I have not detached myself” despite the fact that her children insisted that she go to rest for a while to return in the morning before mass:

“I am here until my husband is taken to the grave. We are not going to go because this is my last moment with him ”, said the eternal love of the singer.

María Antonieta and Ahtziri commented that, despite the sad and painful moment that she is going through, Vicente Fernández’s widow shared a moment of joy with them when talking about how different her three children are: Alejandro, Gerardo and Vicente Jr.

María Antonieta Collins stressed that they respected Doña Cuquita and her pain when talking with her without wearing any device with which they could record her words, because they simply wanted to express their love and respect for her and her family.

Vicente Fernández and María del Refugio Abarca, Mrs. Cuquita, are originally from Huentitán, Jalisco, Mexico. Since they were children they knew each other, but it was until their youth when they fell in love. On one occasion he was about to lose the great love of his life, and that was when the singer made the decision to marry her to continue loving each other. On December 27, 1963, Chente and Dona Cuquita joined their lives in marriage, celebrating with a simple party and few guests. This year they would have celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Vicente Fernández, the idol of ranchera music, dies

The news of death of the Mexican idol was given through social networks the Sunday, December 12. Vicente Fernández died at the age of 81 in a hospital in Mexico after having been hospitalized for more than 4 months due to a fall he suffered at his ranch ‘Los 3 Potrillos’.

“It was an honor and a pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for its audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing,” it reads in the notice where it was also reported that the singer died at 6:15 in the morning.

The medical report dictates that the accident he suffered caused a spinal cord injury to the cervical spine. ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ was delicate, but stable; However, in recent days his health began to deteriorate when, according to his doctor, the pneumonia that he suffered did not subside, in addition to beginning to present kidney failure.

Politicians, stars of international stature and fans of the singer have reacted to the news, and fondly remember him as one of the great idols of Mexico, who will continue to be present in the hearts of those who continue to listen to his songs.