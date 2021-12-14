Viral: Reporter confuses floats, “that is my mother’s body, it is not Vicente Fernández”

While standing guard at a funeral agency in Guadalajara to follow the float that would transport Vicente Fernández’s body, a reporter pursued the vehicle that was carrying the remains of another person.

Through a transmission on social networks, Jorge Muñoz, a reporter for TV Azteca, broadcast the “very emotional moment” and through several streets he ran after the carriage that supposedly carried the body of Vicente Fernández.

“I’m running in this transmission so I can catch up with the truck. There’s the stoplight, the good thing. So there you will have to wait“the agitated reporter is heard saying.

The float turned around the funeral home and stopped at the main entrance, where a woman in a car told the reporter that it was her mother’s body.

“Hey, that’s my mother’s body, it’s not Vicente Fernández,” said the woman.

“Good thing you say, we are all confused. What a shame, I offer an apology!“The reporter replied.” Well, no, it’s not Vicente Fernández, a relative just said it, it’s not Vicente Fernández’s remains. Wow, what a shame, what terrible confusion! “Added journalist Jorge Muñoz, referring to the fact that the media left” with the feint. “

The video also shows how the followers of the “The Charro of Huentitán” They put white flowers on the float that supposedly moved the singer’s body, plus mariachi music is heard.

AF