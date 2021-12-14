Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Tuesday, December 14

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Be very careful what you think of other people since today you will not be very clear in your perceptions. Do not pass judgment on anything or anyone. Stay out of all gossip or talk. Dedicate yourself to finishing that project that you left unfinished. Don’t get involved in other people’s problems. Lucky numbers: 30, 12, 9.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Be considerate and kind to others, regardless of race, age, or profession. We are all part of the universe, of a single consciousness. Project yourself positively and be careful not to assume an arrogant position in front of other people. It is time to sow love and peace. Lucky numbers: 6, 33, 5.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Demand your rights and change everything that you don’t like. The day is favorable for communication. You will be able to make yourself understood without losing your cool. Your work and your efforts to improve yourself will be valued. Many will be the ones who give you the attention you deserve. Lucky numbers: 8, 20, 10.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your mind will be brilliant. You will find quick solutions to difficult problems that arise. You will be able to carry out your work in an efficient and organized way. The doors of success are open to you if you know how to push yourself. Good luck in the economic and investment sector. Lucky numbers: 1, 44, 2.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Do not shut up what could harm your health. Fight through thick and thin to maintain peace of mind. You always have someone next to you demanding from you, your attentions. Now it’s your turn to order something back. Speak your truths if you feel upset about something or someone. Lucky numbers: 45, 8, 3.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Take a good look at who you trust your secrets because not everyone who is by your side can be trusted. Be more reserved. Break those emotional ties with loves or old memories from the past that bring nothing positive to your life. Wake up and do not continue to suffer for those who do not feel love for you. Lucky numbers: 18, 9, 30.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Change, grow, evolve. Meditate on your future plans and you will find alternatives or solutions to your problems. Look at everything from different perspectives. Take your time. Diversify your interests and don’t fixate on just one thing. Listen to the advice of your good friends. Lucky numbers: 12, 1, 19.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Clearly define your wishes before bringing them to reality. Do not ask or demand anything on a whim. Be yourself and not what other people want you to be. Being you you will achieve greater success in what you propose. Today it will be easy for you to get what you want or need. Lucky numbers: 23, 6, 17.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Feed your faith through prayer or communication with your beings of Light. Pray, pray. Rest assured that you are not alone. You will be able to count on good and pleasant people who will put a special touch in your life. Positive vibes lead you to achieve success in what you want today. Lucky numbers: 14, 18, 26.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You will like to indulge yourself in what you like. The expensive, the luxurious catches your attention. The stars guide you to start a new love relationship. You will recognize past mistakes and correct them in order to achieve the stability and happiness that you have longed for. Lucky numbers: 3, 15, 25.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Do not commit yourself to anything that can take up a lot of time and energy. Avoid having to carry out last minute changes since they might not turn out as you expect. Stay on safe ground and with stable people. Reserve time and space for yourself. You have to be a little selfish. Lucky numbers: 29, 50, 7.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Someone in your workplace will try to make you uncomfortable by talking about things that have no basis. Ignore him and you will see him burn at his own stake. Always keep your good sense of humor up. Open your umbrella to injustice and criticism from those who envy you. Lucky numbers: 11, 44, 21.