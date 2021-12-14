Warriors vs. Pacers – Game Report – December 13, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Stephen Curry missed a 3-pointer to hit the NBA record Monday, hitting five 3s and scoring 26 points to help the Golden State Warriors rally at the end for a 102 win. -100 over the Indiana Pacers.

Curry is close to Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 and is likely to break it Tuesday night on the NBA’s biggest stage: Madison Square Garden.

An almost packed arena was more interested in witnessing something historic than in the outcome of the match. The crowd screamed every time Curry hit a triple, gasped as he made his way to the basket and exploded every time he got close to the record. For the last 90 seconds, everyone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was on their feet.

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough to protect his lead late in the game.

While Curry finished 5-of-15 from beyond the arc, his latest triple put the Warriors to 100-98 and evened the score when he hit a layup with 48.5 seconds left. Kevin Looney’s rebound with 13.8 seconds to play broke the tie and Indiana let him go.

Clearly, Curry and his teammates were looking for the record, and the Pacers defense wanted to push the Warriors away from the 3-point line whenever they could. The result: Golden State missed its first seven shots from beyond the arc before Curry finally ended the streak early in a 12-0 run that gave the Warriors a 39-36 lead midway through the second quarter.