Since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin has become the standard for a series of cryptocurrencies that use peer-to-peer networks to keep track of all transactions. That is why here We explain a little more about Bitcoin, what it is and how it is produced.

What is Bitcoin? How does it generate money and how is it produced or ‘extracted’?

In 2008, an academic writing titled ‘Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ (Bitcoin: a peer-to-peer electronic cash system) by Satoshi Nakamoto, a made-up name, introduced the system that would become the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. In 2009, Nakamoto emailed the article to experts in cryptography and digital code.



Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates in a decentralized manner, that is, without any central control or supervision by banks or governments. Instead, It is based on peer-to-peer cryptography and software.

A public ledger records all bitcoin transactions and copies are kept on servers around the world. Anyone with a computer can configure one of these servers, known as a node. Consensus on who owns which currencies is reached cryptographically through these nodes rather than relying on a central trusted source like a bank.

Each transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so, the “miners” collect these transactions into a group called a block and are permanently added to the blockchain. This is the definitive account book for bitcoin.

What is Bitcoin mining or mining?

Mining is the process that maintains the bitcoin network and also how new coins are created. All transactions are publicly broadcast on the network and miners bundle large collections of transactions into blocks by completing a cryptographic calculation.

The first miner to solve the next block transmits it to the network and, if it is found to be correct, it is added to the blockchain. That miner is then rewarded with a newly created amount of bitcoin.

Inherent in bitcoin software there is a strict limit of 21 million coins. Nowadays, 90% of all bitcoin has already been mined, according to data from Blockchain.com. The extraction of the remaining 10% will occur until at least 100 years from now, according to CoinDesk estimates. If necessary, in the future, potentially more bits could be created (there are 1 million of these in one bitcoin) but for smaller and smaller transactions.