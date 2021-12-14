What Rochy RD would have paid to get rid of a music contract

The popular Dominican urban interpreter Rochy RD has just finished in the best way his professional relationship with Máximo Andújar, a music promoter in the United States, after reaching an amicable agreement between both parties, according to a press release sent to Diario Libre.

Rochy RD through their legal representatives have reached an agreement in which they have agreed and agreed on the commitment to pay transnationally, the sum of 28 thousand dollars.

According to the press document, the parties withdraw and reciprocally waive each and every one of the actions and processes initiated, concluded or opened, of any nature, specifically those related to artistic representation for the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada from the musical project Rochy RD.

Máximo Andújar, represented by his lawyer, Wagner Rodríguez, has authorized the final file of the complaint against the urban singer filed a few months ago, for alleged breach of contract, reaching an amicable agreement.

The artist, through his lawyers, expresses the satisfaction of this friendly agreement, fulfilling his responsibility with the indicated payment, regretting that the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 did not allow him to work for the international market.

This news comes at a great moment for Rochy, who this year has once again achieved several musical successes and high-profile recordings with artists such as Ozuna, Musicologist, Cosculluela, Anuel AA, among others.