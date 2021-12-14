what the singer’s daughter said about the cause of death of “Charro de Huentitán” – Prensa Libre

This Monday, Alejandra Fernández, biological daughter of Doña Cuquita’s sister who was adopted by “El Charro de Huentitán”, broke her silence and revealed what were the causes of the legendary singer’s death.

After the death of Vicente Fernández on the morning of this Sunday, December 12, several members of his family spoke to the media and expressed their deep sorrow at this situation.

Upon arrival at the “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch, Alejandra informed the media that her father died due to organ failure after being hospitalized for more than four months for Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which was detected after the interpreter Mexican suffered a heavy fall.

“He died of an organ failure derived from Guillain-Barré disease,” informed Vicente Fernández’s adoptive daughter upon arrival at the site.

Alejandra Fernández also spoke about the last moments of the life of “El Charro de Huentitán” and highlighted that she and her brothers were at all times by their father’s side during these devastating moments.

“They were really strong moments and very intimate with the family, but we were there all the time, I did not separate myself at all. It was very strong, but everything was very beautiful, “he said.

He also commented that despite being extremely affected by the death of his father, he is happy for the expressions of affection he has received from friends and fans of the legendary singer.

“I feel sad, but happy that they are accompanying us, especially because of the love they are giving my father,” Alejandra Fernández confessed.

Finally, Alejandra Fernández spoke about the state of health of her mother Doña Cuquita, who is calm despite the physical fatigue she has.

“My mother is calm, at peace, they spent a lifetime together,” said the adoptive daughter of “Chente”.

Vicente Fernández died this Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m. at the age of 81, after being hospitalized in a Guadalajara clinic for more than four months due to a fall that caused damage to his vertebrae.