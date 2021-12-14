Where NASA will send its first moon rover to search for ice

NASA has been planning for years to send a robotic rover vehicle to the polar regions of the Moon.

The ice trapped at the bottom of the craters there could be a boon to future visiting astronauts, providing water to drink, air to breathe, and rocket fuel to launch them back to Earth or even further into the solar system.

Now, NASA has identified the crater that the rover – the Polar Exploration and Volatile Research Rover, or VIPER– will scan for about 100 days when it arrives in a couple of years.



Engineers at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, testing robotics software on an engineering prototype of the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER. (Dominic Hart / NASA via The New York Times)

VIPER will land near the Moon’s south pole, at the west end of the 73-kilometer-wide Nobile crater, which was formed when something collided with the Moon.

Near the poles, the Sun is low on the horizon, and the crater bottoms, which lie in permanent shadows, are among the coldest places in the solar system.

“The rover will be face-to-face with the lunar surface, even drilling several meters deep, which will definitely give us will help redefine what we know about our Moon, “said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division, during a telephone news conference in September.

Because VIPER is powered by solar panels, it can’t go very far into the dark – its batteries will allow it to operate in the dark for up to 50 hours – and it needs a direct line of light to Earth to communicate.

The Nobile region is favorable because the terrain is varied, but smooth enough for the rover to navigate, NASA officials said.

The VIPER is about the size of a golf cart.

With a weight of about 500 kilosIt will carry a series of instruments, including a drill to extract samples from below the surface.

However, NASA officials admit that they do not have definitive data showing that there is a significant amount of water in the Nobile region.

Regardless of whether there is water or not, the findings from the VIPER mission will offer a comparison between what is measured from orbit and what is actually on the lunar surface.

Ice is an important resource for lunar exploration, but its exact nature on the Moon is unknown.

It could be on the surface as frost or buried. VIPER’s mission is to determine that and such information will help plan for Artemis, NASA’s program to send astronauts back to the Moon.

Last year, NASA awarded a contract to Astrobotic Technology Inc. to take VIPER to the Moon in late 2023.

The cost to build and operate the VIPER is $ 433.5 million, and NASA is paying Astrobotic another $ 226 million to send it to the surface of the Moon.

VIPER is one in a series of robotic missions that NASA is funding as part of its renewed interest in the Moon.

For these missions, NASA is building on its practice of hiring private companies to bring cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station. Missions to be launched by China and Russia, potentially in collaboration, are also considering going to the south pole of the Moon. to study frozen water.

Although the Soviet Union sent two rovers in the 1970s, and China has sent two since 2013, including one in 2019 as part of the first mission to land on the far side of the Moon, the VIPER will be the first robotic lunar rover of The NASA.