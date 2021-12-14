Who are the women with whom “El Charro de Huentitán” was romantically related – Prensa Libre

Despite having had a marriage of more than 50 years with Doña Cuquita, “El Charro de Huentitán” is remembered for his great taste towards women and having supposed love affairs with many of them.

Vicente Fernández is one of the most important figures in Mexican popular culture and throughout his life he was romantically related to many celebrities.

One of the most remembered controversies throughout the life of the late singer was his alleged romantic relationship with the actress Angélica María, with whom “Chente” performed several musical duets and coincided in the recordings of the film “Entre monjas anda el diablo” .

Despite these rumors, the “Bride of Mexico” declared that this supposed love affair never happened, since the only thing that united her with the legendary Mexican regional music singer was “a beautiful friendship.”

Likewise, Angélica María said that the information about the alleged romance between the two was very delicate, since she was also close to Vicente Fernández’s wife.

Also read: Vicente Fernández: What is known about when “El Charro de Huentitán” threatened Donald Trump and sang with Hugo Chávez

“Besides, I am very close to his wife. Cuca, I adore her. I adore the family ”, indicated at the time the“ Bride of Mexico ”.

Another controversial situation in the life of “Chente” happened a couple of years ago, when the actress and singer Paty Navidad visited the ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”, owned by the Mexican interpreter.

At that time, a video began to circulate on social networks where Paty Navidad was observed giving a “peck” kiss to Vicente Fernández.

However, the actress quickly declared that it was simply a sign of the affection and respect that she had for “El Charro de Huentitán.”

Vicente Fernández also maintained an alleged sentimental relationship during the 70s with the Mexican actress Merle Uribe.

Uribe commented that he was always clear that “Chente” would not end his marriage under any circumstances. In the same way, she confessed that during her love affair, she accompanied the singer on his musical tours and noticed that he was “elbow” with her and was never attentive.

“I always knew that he would not leave his wife, he said so, he always made it clear. When we ‘uncovered’ our relationship, my mom got really mad at me. He even stopped talking to me! ”Merle Uribe confessed in an interview a few years ago.

Also: “When you hear the voice in your blood, you become immortal”: Vicente Fernández’s words during his last interview

However, despite these rumored romances, the biggest controversy in Vicente Fernández’s sentimental life occurred due to his alleged extramarital relationship with Patricia Rivera, a figure of Mexican cinema in the 80s.

The controversy of this relationship occurred because “El Charro de Huentitán” supposedly would be the father of Rodrigo Fernández, son of the actress, a situation that was denied years later after a paternity test.

The story between Rodrigo and Vicente Fernández gained media relevance after some reports indicated that the alleged son of “Chente” scammed him and sued for 5 million dollars.

Faced with this situation, the legendary Mexican singer offered Rodrigo $ 4 million after taking the paternity test and learning that it was not his son.

Over the years, one of the biggest unknowns in Vicente Fernández’s life was the actual number of children he had.

Within his marriage with Doña Cuquita, “El Charro de Huentitán” had three children: Vicente Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro. Similarly, he officially adopted his niece Alejandra.

Read more: Vicente Fernández: doctor reveals what was the cause of death of “Charro de Huentitán”

Despite this, similar to the case of Rodrigo, he is also awarded the paternity of Ana Cecilia Aréchiga, who would have been the product of a relationship that the Mexican singer had before rising to fame.

Ana Cecilia reported that Vicente never recognized her as his daughter, despite her intentions to live and relate to the Fernández family.

However, there are no official reports on the veracity of this situation or the alleged extramarital paternity of Vicente Fernández.