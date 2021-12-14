Why a New York County Fails to Comply with Governor Hochul’s New COVID-Related Mandate – Telemundo New York (47)

In New York state, a new mandate went into effect Monday for people to wear face masks when in closed public places if there is no vaccination requirement in business. However, one county is rejecting the new rules and refusing to cooperate with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s latest orders.

Statewide, any business that does not have a vaccination policy will be required to require masks to be worn while indoors. Hochul ordered the change after an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, returning New York to the days when the pandemic was at its peak.

But the mandate doesn’t sit well with Rockland County officials, who said they won’t enforce it. However, her objection does not have to do with not wanting to wear masks, but with the implementation of the order by the governor.

“It’s not about wearing the masks, people can wear them. It’s about how to implement a plan,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day, who expressed frustration with the mandate.

He said the county Health Department is busy running six vaccination clinics, which remains its top priority. Day said the county simply doesn’t have the manpower to enforce the new rules.

“It is not that we do not respect that, it is a health order. But what we are saying is: we are not going to fire people, we are not going to turn around and send civilian inspectors and compromise the resources that are actually receiving the vaccines. “Day said.

The owner of a screen-printing shop in Nyack believes that Day’s challenge sends a bad message during the all-important holiday shopping season.

“The county executive does not own the businesses in Rockland County,” said store owner Steven Carroll. “We have a sign that says masks are required, and we enforce it when people walk in the door … It puts us in a bad position as business owners.”

Other workers at the store are not as concerned about the conflict between the governor and the county.

“I still believe that people should do the right thing, but I’m not here to force or force you to do what you don’t want to do,” Emily Theakston said.

The mask mandate comes as the city marks a milestone in vaccinations, as 90% of all adults in New York City have received at least their first dose. Starting Tuesday, all children ages 5 to 11 in the city will be required to show proof of their first opportunity to do things like eat at restaurants or go to entertainment venues, like Broadway.