Why the governor of New York maintains the mandate of the mask in public places | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

Rafael: thanks fortune in and for following usthe networks.uses the # ny digital edition.presenter: we start with thecoronavirus anemia.after the poetry of themask requirementpublic enclosed spaces inthe state of new yorkoffered the justification for hisdecision.we follow the conference ofpress and tell us live.reporter: good afternoon.the governor began by sayingwhich is a way to protect theNew Yorker.offered his statements,here, in his office, on the floor38 of this building.justified the reasonsmain that gave aftertalk to different counties andmayors of various cities.the contagion rate hasincreased by 58%, afterThanksgiving Day.although he clarified that it is not aexclusive new york trend.but from the northeastern statesbecause the cold makes thepeople sign up closed.…the option is to avoidfuture business closings,those who demand the vaccination norequires mask.the increase inhospitalizations leads tothere are fewer beds and it puts morepressure on the health system.These toothy waves are thenext actions that istaking the state.allow that more work iscan apply the vaccine,expand the medical staff.everything is going to be done on