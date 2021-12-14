Windows 11: what happens when you press the ‘Windows’, ‘Control’ and ‘D’ keys on your computer? | Technology

Admin 3 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 39 Views

If you just installed Windows 11, the operating system latest from Microsoft, you should know that this program has several keyboard shortcuts that most people don’t know. These key combinations usually allow you to use secret features that will be very useful to you. One of these options became viral in the social networks. Did you know her? Here we are going to show you.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Elon Musk was voted Personality of the Year by Time magazine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves a courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved