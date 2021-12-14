Windows 11: what happens when you press the ‘Windows’, ‘Control’ and ‘D’ keys on your computer? | Technology

If you just installed Windows 11, the operating system latest from Microsoft, you should know that this program has several keyboard shortcuts that most people don’t know. These key combinations usually allow you to use secret features that will be very useful to you. One of these options became viral in the social networks. Did you know her? Here we are going to show you.

You may not know, but this trick is related to the keys’Windows‘,’Control‘ Y ‘D‘. Although independently they do not do anything surprising, if you press them at the same time you can access a very useful function, especially if your desk is cluttered.

As detailed by Andro4all, a portal specialized in technology, this method will serve those users who usually fill out the Windows desktop with countless files such as Microsoft Word or Excel documents, photos, videos, MP3 songs, etc.

If you identify with these types of people, you will be happy to know that this key combination (which not only works in Windows 11, but also works in Windows 10) will make you have a totally clean secondary desktop, where only the main icons will be.

This way, your computer will look a bit more organized and not cluttered with files, which often gives a bad image. And the files were lost? If you used this keyboard shortcut, you are probably wondering where the documents, photos and videos went.

Don’t worry, all the content that was on the desktop was not lost, nothing was deleted. If you want to see them again, simply press the keys “Windows”, Control” Y “F4″ And you will return to the original desktop that was all disorganized.

Windows 10: what happens if you press the ‘Windows’, ‘Shift’, and S keys on a PC or laptop?

Most people who take screenshots in Windows 10 have to press the ‘keyPrint Screen‘and then open an image editor like Photoshop or Paint to save the image. You may not know it, but there is a much easier way to do this that few know.

If we press the keys’Windows‘,’Shift‘ Y ‘S‘In Windows 10 a small toolbox will appear at the top of our laptop or Pc. Thanks to this function we can make 4 different types of screenshots.

Windows 10 detects the CCleaner program as a potential security threat

Pay attention. Microsoft would have blacklisted CCleaner. The well-known free computer optimization software, through cleaning ‘cookies‘, temporary files and useless browser items, appears as a security threat for Windows 10.

CCleaner It was created and launched by Piriform in 2003, but in 2017 the company was acquired by Avast, and since then this service is part of a package with other products and promotions of the well-known antivirus company. Here a video about the software in Windows 10.

Did you close your laptop and freeze everything when you opened it? Windows 10 error could be the cause

Many laptop users have had to deal in recent years with a problem that until now had no very clear explanation: the screen freezing in Windows 10 after closing and opening the covers of their laptops; even so, everything could be explained with a bug just found by Microsoft and that affects all versions of the system, including 2004.

This issue caused the image to fade or freeze completely after shutting down the top which, in most cases, prevents the Windows 10 window manager from render the image again.

Windows 10: how to record all actions without downloading programs?

Follow these steps to record all your actions automatically.

– Search “Recording user actions”From the start menu or press Ctrl + R (Run command), type “psr”And hit Enter.

– Open the program and click on the option “Start recording“

– Follow all the steps you want to register.

– When you have completed all of them, click on “Stop recording“

– The file with all the captures will be in ZIP format. Give it a name and save it.

– Unzip the file and you will see an MHTML-type document, open it with your browser and you will see all the steps explained as in a tutorial.

Windows 11: quick and easy guide to divide the screen of our computer

First, the mouse pointer must be passed, without clicking, over the full screen button that appears in the upper right corner of any Windows window.

Subsequently, a pop-up window will appear with different split screen designs, which gives you the option of splitting the screen with room for two, three or four applications.

Then you will have to click on the one that best suits us and the system will show the highlighted design so you can see where you are going to place each of the windows or applications.

In each available slot, you will be asked to choose what you want to place in it. For the rest, everything will depend on your way of organizing and personal tastes for your screen.

And ready. Finally, you can drag the borders between the applications to change the sizes that are in the split screen divisions, by holding down the dividing line.

Google Play Games: Android games are coming to Windows 11

Google executives have reported that their new project can be used on various devices, such as tablets, laptops and PC desktop with Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating systems.

This new Google app will arrive on Windows in 2022. Photo: GSMArena

Although Microsoft confirmed that Windows 11 would bring new main functions to run Android applications, Google affirms that its app will not require any integration or special function, as it can also be used in Windows 10.

Among the most notable features of Google Play Games There is the alternative of resuming games between all devices, which will allow the player to continue his game on several teams.

Windows 11 causes performance issues on some NVMe SSDs

Some people who have installed Windows 11 on their PC report that the random performance of their NVMe SSD dropped quite significantly. The problem most often affects the random write speed, which can be 2-4 times slower than it used to be before the update. This does not appear to be an issue with a specific unit as it affects multiple manufacturers.

Interestingly, some users report that the problem only affects the drive Windows 11 is installed on, a second SSD on the same machine runs at full speed. Also, sequential read and write speeds are generally unaffected.

This issue was not discovered recently, posts started showing up on Reddit at least three months ago, when Windows 11 was still in beta. In one of them, a Microsoft employee confirmed that the team is aware of the problem and is investigating its cause.

The source of the problem has not yet been clearly identified, but some possible causes have emerged. One of the things that users initially pointed out was that Virtualization Based Security (VBS) makes the performance of the SSD fall. While a more recent discovery suggests that the problem has to do with the drive that contains the installation of Windows 11.