“With Franco he won because of the dictatorship”

2021-12-14

“Real Madrid makes a drama, they complain. It is unworthy of Real Madrid to raise its voice under this scenario. I understand that Benfica is 20 points lower in the UEFA ranking than PSG, but isn’t Real Madrid the one talking about greatness? Real Madrid should hang the hashtag ‘hate me more’ on their coats of arms, because that is the scenario that most dresses this team for its trajectory, for its significance ”, declared Ramos, who did not stop and continue.

One of them is the case of Rafael Ramos, who on ESPN’s Fútbol picante program attacked the 13-time European champion using Francisco Franco and the dictatorship.

Real Madrid complained about the repetition of the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League and several journalists have not been very happy with the behavior of the white club.

“Because we cannot forget that at the time of Francisco Franco, Real Madrid won and remained champion in whatever was necessary as a direct effect of the dictatorship. And this is not going to be able to question absolutely anyone, because there are witnesses to all these maneuvers, “he said.

UEFA acknowledged “error” in draw for the Champions League round of 16; did it completely

Besides that, Rafael Ramos said he understood the “whining” of Real Madrid and asked if it was out of fear of Messi, Ramos and Mbappé. In Spain they are hallucinating with their statements.

“I understand that financially you can whine. He receives 15 million euros for being in this round, he will receive an additional nine million euros if he manages to go to the next phase. Who are you afraid of? Sergio Ramos? Messi? To Mbappé? PSG is a team that is winning because of individual spasms, not because of football quality. Real Madrid don’t have to be afraid of anyone ”.

Real Madrid vs PSG Who do they bet on in the knockout stages of the Champions League?

The director of Institutional Relations of Real Madrid, Emilio Butragueño, described as “surprising, regrettable and very difficult to understand what has happened”, after the draw was repeated.

In the first instance, the Whites were going to face Benfica, but after the new round, PSG fell to them, a more complicated rival than the first.