With the highest daily earnings on the market, Revain is truly a good investment

With Bitcoin still under $ 50,000 and Ethereum sliding below $ 4000, the larger market hit bearish tones again. Most of the major altcoins seemed to follow the major currency and the stagnant trajectory of the larger market left few altcoins for traders to see.

At this point, market participants seemed to turn their gaze to low-cap and mid-cap altcoins that saw higher profits and made higher ROIs.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, Revain (REV) appeared to be posting the highest daily earnings of 29.53%, followed by Oasis Network (ROSE) and Curve DAO Token (CRV).

For Revain, however, this is not the first time that the token has behaved against the market trend. Towards the end of August this year, REV posted gains of more than 230% entering September 2021, reaching its multi-week high of $ 0.036.

Now, in light of your most recent earnings, is there an interesting opportunity for traders to jump on this bandwagon?

What is Revain?

Revain is a review platform that completed four years in September and aims to collect and reward user feedback on products and services through blockchain technology. While Revain has similar functionality for reviewing sites like Yelp, he claims to have more options and advocates for transparency.

The platform is based on both Ethereum and Tron, according to data from Kraken Intelligence. In particular, while Ethereum slid below the $ 4000 mark posting 0.53% daily losses that looked mostly bearish, Revain seemed to be having a good time.

In the last 24 hours, REV / USDT on Kraken experienced a jump

The altcoin also tried to make a run for its ATH of $ 0.06 in August, but was only able to hit a multi-week high of $ 0.036. So what could be different this time?

Well, for one thing, the altcoin posted the biggest single-day price spike since its ATH in May on December 13. This also marked the highest vertical peak in the Relative Strength Index on a daily chart since then.

A good investment?

With over 50% daily earnings, REV is one of the only assets at the top with double-digit daily earnings. Since mid-November, the altcoin has been a lower-than-average risk asset, as evidenced by the currency’s MVRV divergence model.

However, at the time of writing, its Sharpe index registered a figure of -4.5, making the asset a relatively risky asset now, unlike in November.

Nonetheless, active addresses and active deposits of crypto have seen major spikes. These are signs of increased activity on the web.

In fact, daily active addresses increased nearly 400% over the past few days.

Furthermore, with cryptocurrency trading volumes reaching new ATHs, retail FOMO appears to be driving the current rally. Especially since the whales didn’t make any major moves.

Once the altcoin settles above the crucial $ 0.02 mark, it could look for new ATHs. However, trading will remain risky in the short term. Still, with the project gaining prominence and considering its high long-term ROIs, perhaps it could be a good investment.

