Without underwear, Bella Thorne shows off in a black dress with large side slits

Bella Thorne has surprised all his fans with his recent posts on Instagram, in which his sculptural figure shines to the maximum. The young actress and businesswoman was seen wearing a daring black dress with minimal fabric, whose large side slits allow you to see that she was not wearing underwear.

Always avant-garde when it comes to fashion, Bella also posed wearing a jacket that exposed her abdomen; it was all to promote his song “In you”, which marks his return to his role as a singer.

Bella Thorne she never stops working, and next year five films will be released in which she has the starring role; the films that have already concluded their filming are “Measure of revenge” Y “Rumble through the dark”. In addition, she boasted on Instagram her inclusion in the magazine’s list Forbes of the most successful people under 30 years of age.

You may also like:

-Bella Thorne and her sisters pose in a microtanga, after celebrating their mother’s wedding

-From the bathroom, Bella Thorne records herself showing off her curves in a plaid minibikini