Xavi and what he thinks about Hirving Lozano now that he will see him in the Europa League

Hirving Lozano is a player to have for FC Barcelona, ​​according to Xavi

December 13, 2021 · 1:40 PM

After the draw for the UEFA Europa League that tied the FC Barcelona with the Napoli, the coach of FC Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, opened the umbrella on the duel that the culé team will have to deputize before the club where they play Hirving lozano.

For Xavi so much Hirving lozano as several of his elements in front are very complicated to mark and he hopes that for the commitment that is disputed at the end of February. “It was a very complicated draw: it didn’t go well. Napoli one of the strongest opponents in this competition ”, he commented at a press conference.

Xavi believes that one of the main problems is the lack of revulsive you need to lift the team, quite the opposite, with the moment that Napoli has, where they are among the first in their league.

Hirving Lozano to FC Barcelona?

Xavi He said that it is too early to talk about some reinforcements, but that the options where it appears will be carefully analyzed Hirving lozano like the extreme that FC Barcelona requires. “We are in a difficult moment and we all have to row in the same direction so that Barcelona can return to where it deserves,” he commented Xavi Hernandez.