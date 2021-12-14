Xavi Hernández seeks to overcome Barcelona’s ‘defeatist mentality’, but must do so carefully

Although Real Madrid has imposed magnificent dominance in the LaLiga title race, it has been fascinating to see and hear Xavi Hernández’s first attempts to provoke and even scoff at a reaction from Barcelona, ​​which remains behind at seven positions and 18 points of his eternal rivals. To put it politely, Xavi has been daring with his vocabulary, even taking high risks.

When Bayern swamped Barcelona last week in Munich, eliminating the Spanish soccer giants from the Champions League in the group stage for the first time since the 2003-04 season, they were served a major service when Thomas Muller told the nasty truth. , but precise, when he declared that the culé squad is not at the athletic or physical level necessary to play the football style currently required to play in the elite. The irrepressible, superb and ultra-demanding winner of the Soccer World Cup and the Champions League commented: “Barcelona cannot bear our intensity of play. They continue to ‘have their thing’ in technique; great players both technically and tactically. But they are incapable of it. to compete with maximum intensity at the most demanding level of European football. “

It wasn’t just a straightforward fact. The situation also gave Xavi an olive branch. The brand new Barcelona coach could have said something similar to: “I inherited a squad that has had problems with injuries and physical level. I am reformulating our philosophy to focus on competitive intensity. I have already significantly improved our technical department … but wait for a change Substantial in midseason physical preparation when we play three times a week, most weeks, is unrealistic. “

On the contrary, Xavi expressed his total disagreement with Müller and began to vent his feelings about the lack of psychological strength, confidence and attitude among some of his players.

Dangerous terrain, very dangerous.



The Catalan coach, after giving a forceful conference to the squad both at halftime and after the conclusion of the game in Bavarian lands, declared in the previous 2-2 draw on Sunday during his visit to Osasuna, referring to having seen a Barcelona “minor” against Bayern, and his feelings that he was fighting the establishment of a “defeatist” mentality within his club.

“My team has a better level than what we are showing,” said Xavi. “I was following the Barcelona season before I arrived, but now I would say that the players are more down than I thought. It is a more psychological problem than a football problem. Excellence is required here, instead of performances of 6 or 7 out of 10. Against Bayern we had football failures, but I think what hurt us the most was the psychological aspect. “

After a vastly improved performance against Osasuna in Pamplona, ​​when (it is also true) Barça gave up the possibility of winning and, according to their technical director, ignored specific tactical demands instilled by him during practice on Friday and Saturday, Xavi returned to its theme of reduced players in the face of constant tension.

“We find ourselves in a negative dynamic,” said Xavi, “one from which it will be difficult for us to escape. The positive, and at the same time negative, is that players aged 17, 18 and 19 made a difference here. They were the ones who made a difference. great job for us, so we will have to be much more demanding with other players. “

Xavi’s era as Barcelona coach did not start on the right foot, but he will have time to get the club out of trouble. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

This is an interesting speech by the newcomer Barcelona coach, one that undoubtedly describes some of the difficulties currently faced by footballers such as Frenkie de Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza, Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Luuk de Jong , among others. However, the risks of highlighting security concerns, or hinting at the fragility of your computer, are significant.

Telling the players, as a group, that they are psychologically fragile carries the threat that some of them will shut down entirely, a product of pride. It also carries the risk that some underperforming players will scale back and fall further into the subconscious crisis they already face. Saying such things in public should not be the product of frustration and anger, and choosing which wardrobe “truths” are revealed to the media is a highly treacherous path, with the benefits of getting the right message, timing, and impact , are tentatively cathartic (in a positive way); while the negatives can be catastrophic, long-lasting and divisive, serving as nectar for your enemies.

For anyone who has followed Xavi or Barcelona closely for the past 25 years, this maelstrom of psychological revelations is doubly interesting.

At the age of 18, Xavi burst onto the Barcelona squad as an ultra-talented midfielder, shortly after winning the U-20 World Cup with Spain’s national team in Nigeria. However, their first club meeting was the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against Mallorca. Their first Champions League campaign ended with the elimination in the group stage at the hands of Bayern Munich and Manchester United (an echo of what happened this season), and although that squad led by Louis van Gaal won the Spanish LaLiga title in the Xavi’s first campaign with the senior team, both he and the club then went into a negative spiral: Barcelona did not lift a single trophy in the next six years.

Just let that number run through your brains for a moment. Six seasons.

In an interesting development during the winter of the 2002-03 season, the then general director of Barça Javier Pérez Farguell conducted a detailed internal audit of the club that ruled the existence of a “defeatist mentality” within the culé squad. Pérez Farguell also acknowledged that players like Xavi, “with low profile impact and low impact in marketing and sponsorship aspects” were expendable. He even gave permission, at least to an intermediary I know, to find a new club for the young midfielder.

“The defeatist mentality” is essentially a phrase from 2002 that resurfaced last week, to summarize the ills that Xavi currently claims to try to avoid and cure within the club he has inherited.

Also Xavi, when he was a player, had to suffer boos when he entered the field to replace the culé hero Pep Guardiola. The atmosphere within the club was toxic, the debt was growing out of proportion, and the first team was packed with Dutch and South American players who had already seen their best days, although the club had not taken any intelligent measures to deal with those events.

Sound familiar?

Barça went through a bad time in terms of the collective confidence of the club, so Xavi must carry out various ways to motivate his players. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

The point is, there are parallels. Xavi has been in these kinds of situations and managed to survive thanks to two fundamental characteristics: he was highly talented (like Gavi, Nicolas Gonzalez, Ansu Fati, Pedri, Abde Ezzalzouli, Ronald Araujo and Alex Balde), and he was so terribly stubborn that he simply refused to be expelled from the club he loved so much. We are talking about a man who is not only a talented coach, brilliant communicator and disciple, precisely, of the same football style imparted to his budding youngsters during his years in the quarries. However, will his style of “shock therapy” work well, speaking openly about the psychological and confidence gaps within his squad?

There are multiple examples that show that trying to deal with the spirits, security, and winning mindset of a group is fraught with challenges.

What do they tell us about Guardiola himself, Xavi’s mentor? His point of view, essentially, is this: “I need time, but we must create team spirit, as soon as possible. That is the most important thing. Then we can work on the tactics, but first we must create something special between us.”

Unai Emery, winner of four Europa League titles with two different clubs (a competition in which Xavi and Barcelona are forced to win this season, after being drawn with Napoli in the direct elimination round) serves as a good guide it.

The Villarreal coach recognizes that “the main thing is to know how to earn the trust of the players: leading, setting an example, applying what you demand of them … dedication, commitment, respect, fair treatment … all this is leadership. Your players will trust , and they will continue, an idea, if they are convinced of it. That implies management, teaching and discipline “.

“Trust is built day by day. It is very difficult to establish a climate of trust and at the same time, it is very easy to break. You can do a hundred things in which you build trust, but with just one thing in which you create mistrust, you can ruin them. another hundred. “

María Ruiz de Ona was a sports psychologist for many years at Athletic Club, specifically within its quarry, and is currently linked to the Aspire Academy in Doha. “The first important step, if we want to transform and improve an organizational culture, is to have a common language: What does it mean to ‘compete’ in this club? What is ‘success’ for this club?“, he affirmed.” And that process does not only arise in the field, but also in the corridors of the club, the changing rooms, in the meetings, in conversations between players and coaches. “

“Football needs coaches who understand that their job is not to deploy 11 ‘soldiers’ on the pitch, but to understand that these ‘soldiers’ have emotions: that they think, decide, learn. That understanding of the coach will generate a different kind of relationship.”

In terms of the rawness of his language and relentless character, Xavi is a few degrees of intensity below his former teammate, coach and old friend Luis Enrique, current Spain coach. During his successful career, the La Roja coach has literally always had the sports psychologist Joaquín Valdés by his side. Whether in training sessions, press conferences, interviews or meetings, Valdés resembles an extension of the Spanish personality: he always listens, analyzes, advises and offers services to the players that will make Luis Enrique successful or not.

The coach of the Spanish team acknowledges that “since Xavi took office, I have seen improvements. Perhaps not the improvement that the fans want to see, but that will take time. When you have a team whose performance is so far from its potential, the cause Confidence is the main thing. Xavi took over a team in which the players had very little confidence due to the previous months, and restoring confidence is not something you can prescribe a pill for: it takes time and patience. “

Wise words. And perhaps it is advice that Xavi, evidently shaken and publicly frustrated by the mentality of some of his new students, could digest.