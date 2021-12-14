Yanet García’s look to combat the New York cold

Yanet Garcia She has become one of the queens in social networks for her charisma, sensuality and style to dress. The 31-year-old is a lover of looks “Comfy” and always stays at the forefront of the fashion giving lessons in stunning outfits on the beach or in the cold season.

No matter what the weather is, the call “weather girl“shines with each look that you use in your day to day. Today at De Ultima we give you all the details of the garments that Yanet Garcia carried to combat the cold of New York with all the style that characterizes it.

(Photo: Instagram @iamyanetgarcia)

The “weather girl” in a sporty style for winter

When we talk about cold weather, the first thing that comes to our mind is to use clothes that are comfortable and light to wear, but that are warm, even more so, if you are going to take a walk or tour through the streets of a city where in every corner there is abundance of things. more top of the fashion, as it is New York.

Yanet Garcia He decided to tour “The Big Apple”, the city where he currently lives with the intention of taking his career to the next level. In the company of her family and her dog whom she calls “Mamacita”, the driver took the opportunity to get her best outfits that are a key piece to kill the cold.

(Photo: Instagram @iamyanetgarcia)

Yanet shared with her 14.4 million Instagram followers some moments of her trip, where she took a tour of the cold streets of New York, the Statue of Liberty and the iconic Brooklyn bridge.

And although the sun’s rays did shine out for a while, it was not enough to mitigate the cold, thus, Yanet resorted to a sport style warm enough, in dark tones and to the fashion For this season.

(Photo: Instagram @iamyanetgarcia)

The driver posed on the Brooklyn Bridge with a look whose main garment was a quilted style jacket that is currently in trend. This type of jacket is also known as “Puffer jacket” and its confection (cotton or feathers) is ideal to combat cold days.

To the trend of padded jackets, which you can use with or without a hood, coats are also added, which are usually longer garments with a quilted texture ideal to combine with any outfit, above all, sports and street.

(Photo: Instagram @iamyanetgarcia)

Yante García, sexy without showing too much

The model did not leave behind her sensual side and accompanied her style with some skinny pants (skinny) in black, a type of garment that is comfortable to move freely. She paired it all with a black turtleneck sweater.

The pop of color from this look to combat the cold were some SRGN Nike Air tennis shoes Jordan with the style tie dye, a technique that became a trend in 2021 visible in t-shirts, t-shirts, sports outfits and sweatshirts, and that gave a colorful touch to the sporty style of the outfit of Yanet.

(Photo: Instagram @iamyanetgarcia)

For those moments of sunshine, Yanet added a pair of glasses and a black cap that were undoubtedly a success for this look sport and that allowed him to enjoy his walk with his family.

With this look to fight the cold, Yanet Garcia put the sample that winter days are not an impediment to stop looking at the fashion.

Read also: The looks of Cristy Nodal, Nodal’s mother, that steal sighs

Receive every Friday Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta