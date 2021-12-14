Yankees who’s wife Aaron Judge Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge she got her first ring but it wasn’t from the MLB World Series but from marriage. This because recently married Samantha Bracksieck. Don’t you know it? Here we tell you who is the now wife from the gardener of New York Yankees cwith whom he has shared many years of his life.

New York Yankees have a new married element, as Aaron Judge ‘tied the knot’ with longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck at a ceremony at a Hawaii island resort.

Bracksieck is the so-called ‘high school sweet heart’ of the famous gardener, since they have had a relationship since they both studied in Linden, California and later met at Fresno State University.

Since 2019 the relationship became stronger and Samantha was seen supporting ‘El Juez’ in MLB matches such as the sweep of the ‘Mules’ in the American League Division Series against Twins.

Rumors of the engagement between Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck emerged in June 2021 as the girl was seen wearing a diamond ring, which is now accompanied by a wedding ring.