Yerry Mina is about to leave Everton to join another Premier League great

The Colombian Yerry Mina about his departure from Everton to join another great of the Premier League

December 13, 2021 · 4:00 p.m.

Yerry Mina is one of the players who is close to leaving Everton next season. The Colombian seems to have no place in the team that coach Rafa Benítez seeks to put together for 2022, so he will have to look for another club.

The defender of the Colombian National Team has had a very irregular season, suffered injuries that left him out of the team for more than a month and is costing him his recovery.

For this reason, the Spanish DT seeks to let him go on loan and incorporate new players to reinforce the defense of the English team.

Among the rumors there was an interest from AC Milan to add the player in 2022, but now a new interested party has joined.

“The Toffees will allow the defender to leave Goodison Park in January if the € 20 million sale price is reached. Mina is also entering the final 18 months of his contract, which means the Merseyside club would prefer an imminent sale. “reports BBC.

The club that would be willing to pay is Newcastle, which after the arrival of a new investment group plans to add important figures to start gaining ground in the Premier League.