This Monday, December 13, 2021, the last tribute of the body present to Vincent Fernandez, who died on December 12 at 6:15 a.m. in Jalisco, Mexico. Various celebrities have shown their feelings after the death of one of the most important representatives of ranchera music in the world. However, a controversy has now erupted after Zoraida Gomez give the last goodbye to the also known as The Charro of Huentitán, due to the message that the actress dedicated to the singer.

“You gave me my first kiss, I will always remember you, a great artist and a great human being. Vicente Fernández,” wrote Zoraida Gómez in a story that she made known on her Instagram account.

He accompanied this text with an image where you can see who will be part of the cast of the telenovela Rebel being a girl; the interpreter of “El Rey” holds her in his arms and kisses her on the mouth. This post, which has already been deleted, has unleashed a series of criticisms, because it is considered something “inappropriate” for a girl. It should be remembered that, in January of this year, Fernández was in the eye of the hurricane after a video was released where he touched a young woman on the bust.

But that was not the only occasion in which he was accused of this type of abuse, other women accused him of alleged sexual assaults, and there were even those who claimed that he had raped her. However, nothing was ever proven to him nor were any lawsuits filed against him for which they were only left in the category of rumors.

Vicente Fernández’s family decided to do the funeral in private. There will be other posthumous tributes later.