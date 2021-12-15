100 years of Tommy Muñiz will be celebrated in a big way in 2022

No one dies as long as the memory remains. And when that memory is an impressive cultural, historical and collective legacy for the world of communications, sports and entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico it is lived forever.

Remember the heritage of life and celebrate the centenary of the deceased producer, comedian, actor, librettist, entertainer, environmentalist and entrepreneur Tommy muniz is what family, friends and figures of the arts are They propose to carry out in 2022 with a series of special activities in honor of his immortal career.

Starting February 4, 2022On the day that Lucas Tomás Muñiz Ramírez, (artist’s given name), would be 100 years old, the different activities that will honor the life of one of the pioneers and visionaries of Puerto Rican television, comedy and the media in general will begin.

The celebration will begin on Muñiz’s birthday, when Caribbean Cinemas presents the film “What happened to Santiago”, Oscar-nominated Puerto Rican film that starred the artist on the big screen.

While an exhibition with memorabilia of the producer’s multifaceted career will be exhibited at The Mall of San Juan, confirmed producer Rafo Muñiz, son of the late artist and who worked, along with his father in front of the small screen.

In order to carry out the project in honor of Muñiz, the Tommy Muñiz Centennial Commission was created, made up of figures from the communications and entertainment industry, family and friends of the late actor.

The group will lead the 100-year calendar of activities that seeks to integrate television, traditional and digital media, Puerto Rico universities, film and music in various initiatives on the island.

As part of the project a series of keynote conferences will be held in the main universities of Puerto Rico and some schools in the country to publicize the great contributions of Muñiz in the framework of its 100 years.

“By remembering everything Don Tommy did, we reaffirm how powerful his work was and the impressive impact his work had on the history of Puerto Rico. From his beginnings to his last day, he always tried to do something productive for his country and give his audience a product of excellence. His achievements in the field of television and radio production were fertile ground for the development of many of our artists, ”said Juan Carlos Zapata, executive director of the Tommy Muñiz Centennial Commission.

The late producer had nine children, Rafo, Pedro, Hilda, Luzie, Mario, Félix, Manolo, Tomito and Ruby. All in some way developed and worked in the different fields that Muñiz worked.

For the family, being able to celebrate life with activities that impact the entire people of Puerto Rico is an immense pride in preserving the vast legacy of their father and continuing to connect with his contributions to society.

“I was lucky enough to work, probably more than any of my brothers on camera with my dad. Of all the projects that I worked with daddy ‘The Garcia’ they represent the innocence of Puerto Rican television, but for me when I did theater with my dad and Paquito Cordero and the Boys of Joy it was a test passed. I had that luck and fortune. Being in his big projects, just as it is for the rest of my brothers, is an immense pride and that we can continue to make Daddy’s work known to the new generations is a responsibility that we have, “said Rafo Muñiz in a conference of press in the lobby of the Symphony Hall in the Centro de Bellas Artes, Luis A. Ferré in Santurce.

Pedro Muñiz, for his part, recalled several anecdotes about his father, but highlighted a teaching that to this day continues to be a guide in the decisions of his life. “Papi always told me: ‘you are not less than the king, but neither are you bigger than the shoe shine,” the producer also assured.

Rafo, announced that later on, accurate information will be offered on all the activities and artists that are going to join the centenary, but from has already confirmed the participation of Los Rayos Gamma, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Carlos Vives, who have shown interest in celebrating Muñiz’s legacy. Precisely, during the press conference a video was broadcast in which the singers participated Chayanne, Carlos Vives, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Vico C, among other artists, who expressed their gratitude to Muñiz and revealed some of the experiences.

The son of the deceased librettist does not rule out that a special or documentary is made in relation to Muñiz’s 100 years to be transmitted through some of the country’s channels.

It should be remembered that Muñiz in his eagerness to protect the country’s artistic class bought channel 7, formerly TeleLuz, the Puerto Rican channel in 1978. He still had a great attachment to Wapa Televisión, where he worked for decades.

Endless pioneer

Muñiz, who died on January 15, 2009, began on the radio in the 1940s and his first performance was on the radio program “Francisquito Rosales y miel de abeja”, which he also began writing when Don Antonio Torres Martinó left to write the same. On the radio there was also “Professor Colgate”, in which, in addition to writing the libretto, it became his first television performance. From its consecrated success, programs such as “La Taberna India”, “Home sweet home”, “Queen for a day”, “The spoiled maid”, “The Tommy show”, “Borinquen sings”, “This does not have name ”,“ Ha ha, Hee hee, Jo jó with Agrelot ”and“ Los García ”, among others.

He was a pioneer in creating the non-governmental public zoo for the enjoyment of the family, El Monoloro. He made the first satellite program from New York to Puerto Rico, 1965: “Hello, Puerto Rico” and his block of midday programs was the first at that time and in audience. The actor starred in the Oscar-nominated Puerto Rican film “What Happened to Santiago.” He created the first “Talk show” on Puerto Rican television, the well-remembered “El Show de Tommy”. The animator was the first thoroughbred breeder to produce a Caribbean Classic winner (Guaybanex) and a Triple Crown winner (Hurly Road) from Puerto Rican horse racing, La Hacienda Don Tomas.