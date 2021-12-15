2 cryptocurrencies that could rise despite market lows, according to an analyst’s valuation

BTG Pactual Digital’s CNPI analyst, Lucas Costa, published a market analysis last Monday afternoon in which he highlights two cryptocurrencies with short-term reaction potential: Binance Coin (BNB) and The Sandbox (SAND).

The analyst considered the pairing of the two cryptocurrencies against BTC to try to predict a bullish possibility in the face of the major cryptocurrency’s deep fall in the last two weeks.

BNB

As for BNB, a native cryptocurrency of the ecosystem of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the analyst notes that the cryptocurrency of Binance has accumulated a rise of 0.81% in the last week, although the asset would continue to correct throughout the day.

Another argument put forward by the analyst was the breaking of the resistance at 0.010540 BTC, a new support that according to him could accelerate new highs and generate a breakdown against Bitcoin. The analyst also suggested that the next few days allow for further Fibonacci expansions at 0.012041 BTC (141.4%), as the chart presented by the author indicates.

In fact, at the time of writing this article, BNB was oscillating above this line, trading at 0.01103 BTC, according to the CoinMarketCap chart. What will come next, only time will tell.

SAND

Sandbox (SAND) is another cryptoasset on the analyst’s radar with chances for a quick recovery, according to him. The metaverse cryptocurrency, which appreciated about 1,200% between October and November, had a 21-period moving average at 0.00010297 BTC.

However, in the case of SAND, the bullish outlook with the breakout of the 0.00014825BTC high has yet to materialize as the cryptoasset lost support and was trading at 0.00009967 BTC at the time of writing. It remains to be seen if the cryptocurrency reacts and restarts a bullish move, even with the markets falling.

The analyst compared the charts of the BNB / BTC and SAND / BTC pairs with the movement of other cryptocurrencies in recent days, the charts of which showed selling pressure. In this case, Chainlink (LINK / BTC), Polkadot (DOT / BTC) and Uniswap (UNI / BTC) did not show more consistent onchain data for a short-term breakout opportunity, which, according to him, would put BNB and SAND in a better position to be appreciated.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.

