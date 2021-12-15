20-year-old man killed: shooting during New York warehouse robbery

A young warehouse worker in Brooklyn (NYC) was fatally shot during a robbery attempt tonight, said the police.

The suspect demanded money from the employee, prompting a fight between the two inside the establishment at 803 Flatbush Ave., shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The gunman opened fire during the fight, wounding the 20-year-old victim in the head. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he reported New York Post. A man was detained, but no charges were immediately filed. None of those involved have been identified.

Attacks on warehouses in New York are common, both on employees and customers. At the end of November an 18-year-old He died after being shot several times, being a client of a warehouse in Staten Island (NYC). And in October, a Immigrant store clerk was stabbed to death in East Harlem, in an apparent argument over 50 cents on the price of a cigarette.

Until last week the city had 1,476 shootings in 2021, a 45% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels. The reports implicate younger and younger suspects shooting and stabbing in the streets of New York, presumably linked to gangs.