27% have labor problems

With a unemployment rate that exceeds 14% It seems counterintuitive that companies have difficulties finding workers in Spain. However, the more than three million unemployed cannot avoid the growing problem of jobs left vacant. Spain is not an exception to a phenomenon that is reproduced in almost all advanced economies. However, it is true if one takes into account that most of these countries are in a situation of full employment, which explains why companies have difficulties meeting their staffing needs.

In Spain, this situation seems incomprehensible, but it is what is currently happening. The latest survey of companies carried out by the Bank of Spain reveals that nothing less than el 27% of Spanish companies you are having trouble filling your jobs. This figure is more than double that of a year ago, which evidence of short-term problems which are added to the structural mismatch in the labor market between supply and demand for labor.

Spain begins to suffer shortage of workers despite having 3 million unemployed Javier G. Jorrín

One in four companies he has trouble filling his jobs despite the three million unemployed. This is a brake on hiring and, by extension, a drag on economic recovery. The Bank of Spain survey shows that the situation it is not homogeneous in all sectorsRather, there are some activities in which there is a greater shortage of workers. And not in all cases they are qualified professionals, in fact, where vacancies have grown the most is in low value added sectors They hardly require qualification.

Three specific cases stand out: farming, the hostelry and the construction. In all three there are more than a third of companies with personnel problems, a figure that is double or even triple what is usually usual. These are activities that traditionally employ lots of immigrant labor. The pandemic and the closure of borders have complicated migratory flows, which would explain the shortage of workers.

But there is a second reason: the pandemic has caused some changes in citizens’ behavior, who have chosen to relocate to other more stable sectors with better conditions or, directly, have decided turn down precarious or poorly paid job offers, as it usually happens in these three activities. The result is that companies cannot find workers. For the moment, they are reluctant to raise wages in the expectation that the situation will normalize, but if the problems persist, they will have to compete on prices.

But there are also sectors in which highly skilled workers are suffering serious difficulties finding professionals. This is the case, for example, of the information and communications, which includes workers in the digital world. 35% of the companies involved in these activities declare they have personnel problems, a figure that is six times that of a year ago.

Opinion What Spain needs are ship stewards and athletes (according to the BOE) Angel Villarino

In this case, it is not only a temporary problem, but it is the consequence of the mismatch between demand and supply of labor because the labor force does not have the necessary digital skills. This problem will grow in the coming years unless Spain makes a significant effort to train both young people and the unemployed in those qualifications that companies need.

“A high percentage of companies are being affected by problems in the availability of labor,” says the Bank of Spain in the report in which it presents the survey, “these tensions are raising company costs with effects on the short-term perspectives on its activity and on the sales prices of the companies throughout the next year ”. A factor that adds to the supply problems and that explains why most companies anticipate price increases in the coming months.