3 out of 4 Spaniards are more aware of following a healthy diet after COVID-19

96% of Spaniards have returned to go to restaurants after reopening due to confinement

Drafting Interempresas12/16/2021

The pandemic has had an impact on the care and concern for the health of Spaniards, as reflected in the new edition of the FOOD 2021 Barometer, presented by Edenred, a specialist in payment solutions services for companies. According to this Barometer, 88% of those surveyed expect restaurants to offer healthier options after the pandemic.

3 out of 4 Spaniards are more aware of their health and following a healthy diet after the COVID-19 crisis. For this reason, the majority (88%) expect that restaurants will offer healthier options and 37% say that they now eat healthier after this period of crisis (while more than half have not changed their diet). The field work has analyzed the consequences of the pandemic in the restaurant sector and the changes in consumer demands. For Manuel Asla, Marketing Director of Edenred Espaa, the FOOD Barometer is already a benchmark in the restaurant sector and a valuable tool to know the tastes and habits of consumers. The global trend towards a healthy life, which has increased even more as a result of the pandemic, is reflected when choosing a restaurant. Through this study, at Edenred we identify these trends to add value to restaurants and facilitate access to their services thanks to the Ticket Restaurant. Among the reasons why Spaniards expect restaurants to have healthy options on their menus is health in most cases (88%), but 23% also attribute it to issues related to animal care and food. environment.

When asked about what they consider a healthy diet to be, for 73% it means fresh products, while for 47% it is when there is a clear indication of Healthy Option on a restaurant menu and for 43% when there is one. clear indication of nutrition labeling. Also, 26% consider a menu healthy when there are more salads and 24% when there are vegetarian and / or vegan options.

Fewer customers in restaurants

The study carried out by Edenred reflects the impact on Spanish restaurants as a result of the restrictions carried out in the different autonomous communities due to the pandemic. Thus, 50% of the hoteliers surveyed state that they had fewer customers when they reopened after the closings, 28% had more and 22% had the same. However, 65% of the restaurants that did not close have noticed more customers during the pandemic, which they attribute to food stamps: 48% believe it helps them attract new customers and 52% to retain them. Consumers give a positive assessment of the return to normality: 96% have returned to go to restaurants after the reopening due to confinement. In addition, restaurants have maintained the changes made to adapt during confinement and some have modified their sales processes during 2021. While 31% launched a delivery service, 30% launched a take away service. All this is the response to the demand of the Spanish, who in the previous barometer demanded that restaurants develop this type of services. Likewise, during the pandemic, 36% of Spaniards have ordered food at home from restaurants they already knew, which shows the loyalty of food voucher users and 31% did so through the Delivery platform. In addition, they demonstrate their willingness to continue using these services: 77% say that after the pandemic they continued to order at home, although they also went to restaurants.

Spaniards, more aware of food waste

The FOOD Barometer has also consulted Spanish consumers about food waste and the need to protect the environment. 84% are concerned about food waste and 72% acknowledge being more aware of all this after COVID-19. In this sense, 89% of those surveyed would like to know which restaurants act against food waste.

Positive evaluation of Ticket Restaurant