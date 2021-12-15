7 other Samsung phones receive the December Android update

If you have one of these Samsung phones, you can now download the Android update for December, full of improvements.

After starting to update almost a dozen phones with the Android update for the month of December, Samsung has continued to ship the new version to some of its latest smartphones.

As of today, the update is already available for a good handful of devices of the brand, both high-end as well as mid-range released in recent years.

The December patch makes its way into the Samsung catalog

According to the reports of several users, everything seems to indicate that in total they are seven devices that are getting the December update in this second wave. They are as follows:

The update with the December security patch is beginning to reach the mentioned models in a staggered manner in the different regions, and it is likely that some owners of the devices will still have to wait a few days to receive the new version.

It is worth noting that these seven mobiles you have to add eight other smartphones which have been previously updated, including the Galaxy S10 and Note10 series models, as well as the first generation of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold family.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that this update is not associated with Android 12Rather, it is a patch that reaches supported devices, regardless of the version of Android they run. To know which Samsung mobiles will receive Android 12 and when they willIt is convenient to take a look at the updated list with all the models that will receive the new version.

