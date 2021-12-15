9 common mistakes that drain your iPhone’s battery and are easy to avoid

Enjoying the maximum amount of battery in our iPhone is more important than ever. We use our iPhone to pay in establishments, to stay connected and for much more, so having it at our disposal just when we need it is essential. Hence, we have wanted to gather nine errors that, being really easy to avoid, they waste or degrade the battery of our iPhone unnecessarily.

There are many customs that wear down and degrade the battery of our iPhone much faster than it should be. Several of those customs made sense a few years ago and were positive and recommendedBut with updates and developments in technology they have become counterproductive.

Five mistakes that consume excessively the battery





From the long list of small details that lead to poor battery care, we have chosen nine. In addition, we will divide them into errors that consume our battery and errors that degrade our battery. Of course, excessive consumption already implies degradation, but I think the difference is key. So let’s start with some bad habits that can drain our battery too quickly:

Close apps: Close apps, yes. It may seem counterintuitive, but closing the applications uses battery power on our iPhone. The reason is very simple, the system saves a large part of the execution of the app in memory, forcing it to close forces it to spend energy in freeing that memory and, above all, to spend energy in recovering it from storage when starting the app. How do we avoid it? Easy, we completely forget to close any app .

Close apps, yes. It may seem counterintuitive, but closing the applications uses battery power on our iPhone. The reason is very simple, the system saves a large part of the execution of the app in memory, forcing it to close forces it to spend energy in freeing that memory and, above all, to spend energy in recovering it from storage when starting the app. How do we avoid it? Easy, . Do not use automatic brightness: The automatic brightness of our iPhone adapts the amount of it to the environmental conditions. 100% brightness is not necessary when it is almost dark, but it is necessary when we are in full sun, otherwise we will not see the screen. Disabling the automatic brightness involves extra battery consumption. How do we avoid it? Easy, we activate the automatic brightness in Settings > Accessibility > Screen and text size .

The automatic brightness of our iPhone adapts the amount of it to the environmental conditions. 100% brightness is not necessary when it is almost dark, but it is necessary when we are in full sun, otherwise we will not see the screen. Disabling the automatic brightness involves extra battery consumption. How do we avoid it? Easy, . Use apps that consume too much: Not all apps are the same. There are some that, due to lack of optimization or due to their high complexity, consume the battery excessively. We can check what they are in Settings > Battery. How do we avoid it? Posing them stop using, and look for alternatives, to certain apps of great consumption.

Not all apps are the same. There are some that, due to lack of optimization or due to their high complexity, consume the battery excessively. We can check what they are in Settings > Battery. How do we avoid it? Posing them of great consumption. Relying too much on mobile networks: Mobile networks allow us to enjoy the internet anywhere, but they have a higher energy consumption than Wi-Fi networks. How do we avoid it? Let’s prioritize use Wi-Fi whenever it’s available .

Mobile networks allow us to enjoy the internet anywhere, but they have a higher energy consumption than Wi-Fi networks. How do we avoid it? Let’s prioritize . Do not use low power mode: With this mode activated, the iPhone considerably reduces its consumption. Not using it when it is recommended ends up shortening the battery life. How do we avoid it? Easy it We activate whenever we see that the battery may not last until the next charge, but especially if the iPhone falls below 20 or 10%.

Four errors that excessively degrade the battery





After completing this first section, let’s move on to battery degradation. As we have already said, the same consumption leads to degradation, but there is also some customs that we really must avoid at all costs so that the health of our battery remains at good levels. Let’s see, then, the most common mistakes:

Overheating the battery: One of the worst things we can do. Using or leaving the iPhone in full sun, inside a car, or running apps that make the phone really burn on contact degrades the battery at a very high speed and also represents a risk for the device. How do we avoid it? Let’s not leave the iPhone in the sun. If we notice that it gets too hot, we turn it off and let it cool down. And above all never, never, never leave the iPhone in the sun in a car in summer .

One of the worst things we can do. Using or leaving the iPhone in full sun, inside a car, or running apps that make the phone really burn on contact degrades the battery at a very high speed and also represents a risk for the device. How do we avoid it? Let’s not leave the iPhone in the sun. If we notice that it gets too hot, we turn it off and let it cool down. And above all . Charge the iPhone continuously: This is a less common mistake, but its impact leads us to mention it anyway. Having the iPhone plugged in 24 hours a day degrades the battery. Yes, the iPhone has many protection measures in this regard, such as the optimized charge with which we can charge it all night or internal mechanisms so that it is not 100% eternally, but it can do little if it is connected to the charger all day. How do we avoid it? Easy, we unplug it and use it until the battery needs to be charged .

This is a less common mistake, but its impact leads us to mention it anyway. Having the iPhone plugged in 24 hours a day degrades the battery. Yes, the iPhone has many protection measures in this regard, such as the optimized charge with which we can charge it all night or internal mechanisms so that it is not 100% eternally, but it can do little if it is connected to the charger all day. How do we avoid it? Easy, . Use the battery and complete cycles: In line with the above. The idea of ​​having to wait for the battery to discharge completely and then charge it or always keep it between 20 and 80% does not make much sense in today’s iPhones. In the end we will end up with a higher consumption than using the iPhone normally. How do we avoid it? We charge the iPhone just when you need it or overnight, and we let the same system take care of everything. Y, Above all, never, never, never leave the iPhone at 0% for more than a day or two .

In line with the above. The idea of ​​having to wait for the battery to discharge completely and then charge it or always keep it between 20 and 80% does not make much sense in today’s iPhones. In the end we will end up with a higher consumption than using the iPhone normally. How do we avoid it? We charge the iPhone just when you need it or overnight, and we let the same system take care of everything. Y, . Do not change the battery: Yes, the last resort. When the battery of an iPhone has degraded excessively, it is best to change it. A damaged battery is always a risk. How do we avoid it? Considering a battery replacement if it degrades excessivelyWe will appreciate it.

And that’s it. Both in terms of battery consumption and in terms of battery degradation, there are several points that we must avoid whenever we can. Some are more important than others. Fortunately, they are very easy to avoid, so our battery should be at full capacity.

